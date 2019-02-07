|
|
Arthur Roy Hayes, 91 of Littleton, Colorado passed away at his home on January 22nd, 2019. Art was born April 24th of 1927 in Akron, Colorado to Maude (Gould) Hayes and Raymond Hayes, who preceded him in death.
After graduating from Akron High School, he married Ruby Louise "Lou" Hayes, they were married for 62 years until her passing in 2009. Art was also preceded in death by his brother, Leland "Bud" Hayes; sister, Wilma (Hayes) Fassler, both of Akron; and his second wife of three years, Alvera (Kleweno) Hayes, of Sterling.
Art is survived by his sons, Ray Hayes of Littleton Colorado, and Glenn Hayes of Palmer Lake, Colorado; his sisters, Lorain Bayer of Eaton, Colorado and Georgia Douglas of Holyoke, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews and many loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 8th, 2019 at Olinger Chapel Hill, 6601 S. Colorado Blvd., Centennial, Colorado, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life reception in the Summit Room. Arthur will be laid to rest at Littleton Cemetery.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Feb. 7, 2019