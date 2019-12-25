|
Betty Ann (Barton) Orr was born in Akron, Colorado to William Ray and Mabel Anna (Hoffman) Barton on February 24, 1930 and departed this life on December 12, 2019 at Tabitha Hospice in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Betty was united in marriage to Ronald Orr on January 21, 1951 in Greeley, Colorado. The couple made their home on a ranch near Briggsdale, Colorado. Ron and Betty helped raise foster children over the years. Later, they started Golden Harvest Ranch, a boy's home for troubled youth. Later they would divorce.
In later years, Betty was a caregiver. She took care of those who needed a helping hand, many times living in their homes with them. She loved people and that work came naturally to her. Betty was a member of the Akron Seventh-day Adventist Church and was very active in her younger years, helping with Vacation Bible School and Fun Time for children. Many knew her as "Mother Nature" as she loved nature and shared many stories and items from the great outdoors. In later years, Betty would help with the Adventist Community Services Center, where clothing and items were given to those in need.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; an older sister, Laura Marie; Warren, an identical twin to her brother, Bill; and later, her brothers, Bill and Bradley Barton; her daughter, Jacqueline Collins; and a grandson, Duane Wehling.
Betty leaves to celebrate her life her children, Joyce (Ivan) Kingham of Norton, Kansas, Linda (Verlyn) Wehling of Diller, Nebraska, and David Orr of Greeley, Colorado; brothers, Ben (Betty) Barton of Peyton, Colorado, Lou Barton of Parker, Colorado, and Fred (LaVonne) Barton of Parker, Colorado; sister-in-law, Lila Barton of Brighton, Colorado; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be no viewing and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Dec. 25, 2019