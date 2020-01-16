|
Byrl Ivan Green left this life, at age 94, on January 10, 2020. He and his twin brother were born on October 19, 1925 to Harry Orville and Marguerite May (Manning) Green at home in DeNova, Colorado. They were the youngest of five children.
Byrl went to grade school at a country school called Hurry Back, then attended high school for two years at High Prairie, and finished with two years at Otis. He graduated with the Class of 1944.
He was drafted and entered the Army on June 6, 1944, right after graduation in May. He trained at Camp Steward, Georgia. He was sent overseas on December 6th to the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He ended up at Leyte Luzon in the Philippine Islands. He was engaged in the recapture of Bataan and Corregidor. He started in an anti-aircraft artillery battalion, which gave vital support to Maj. General Charles P. Hall's 11th Corps in its arrival to open Manilla Bay to allied shipping. He was later moved to the medics, where he spent the rest of his tour. He was awarded the Good Conduct and Victory Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Ribbon, and Philippine Liberation Service Ribbon with Bronze Star. He was discharged on May 14, 1946 at Fort Douglas, Utah with rank of Sergeant Tech 4. He then enlisted in the reserves for three years.
He met the love of his life, Geraldine Younker, right after returning home. They dated and were married July 18, 1947. To this union, three children were born, Daniel, Nancy and Linda. They spent years on the Green homestead farming and ranching. He also drove a bus for the Arickaree school, where their children graduated from.
Byrl was an active member of the Akron Elks Lodge, where he served in numerous offices and was Exalted Ruler in 1994. He was also an active member of the Akron and American Legion.
He never met a stranger and could just walk up to anyone and start visiting. He always had time to help out a neighbor, leaving his own work to help others. Of all the things that go with farming and ranching, he enjoyed cattle most of all.
Byrl was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lyle, Harry and Verl; sister, Doris; sister-in-law, Margie; nephews, Donnie Green and Tom and Steve Mathias; niece, Beverly; mother and father-in-law, Marie and Eli Younker; and brother-in-law, Ernie Northcutt.
He is survived by his wife of 72-½ years, Geraldine; son, Dan (Diane); daughters, Nancy Borum (Bob) and Linda Perry (Bruce); six grandchildren, Bryan Borum, Greg Borum (Amy), Alyssa Borum Petermann (Daniel), Joshua Green, Michael Green (Ashley), and Wes Perry (Raylene); 12 great-grandchildren, Logan Borum, Connar, Owen and Ivan Borum, Ethan, Ariyana and Aurora Petermann, Adley, Aivry, and Liam Green, Baileigh and Eli Perry; sisters-in-law, Norma Northcutt and Doris Green; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Presbyterian Church of Akron with Pastor James Glisan officiating. Interment followed at the Otis Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Akron Elks, Akron or American Legion.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020