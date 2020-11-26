Carroll Ross Brandon passed away at his residence in Greeley, Colorado on November 13, 2020.

He was born to Clifford and Veda Brandon on March 17, 1938 on the farm 21 miles southeast of Akron, Colorado. From a young age, Carroll spent his days with his siblings choring animals and starring in the rodeo he and his siblings would put on as soon as their parents headed for town.

He was never the type to enjoy school, so he began his adult life prematurely, manually trenching natural gas lines in South Dakota. He then built an 11 mile stretch of road above Vail and Piney Lake alongside his brother, Burnell. Soon after his time spent in the mountains, he came back to his roots and began working for Road and Bridge of Washington County in the Otis District. He spent his free time bowling, dancing, playing cards, and roller skating.

Through mutual friends, he met Koleta Spear and they fell in love. He married Koleta on March 28, 1959. Through this union they had four children, Richard, Karolyn, Gregory, and Tammy. While raising the four children, Carroll worked for Alishouse's as a ranch hand, owned his own trucking line, helped with various harvest crews, and worked for Hall Grain in Akron as a maintenance manager. The next thirty years were thoroughly enjoyed playing pasture baseball, having summertime water fights, and gathering with immediate and extended family, as Carroll was blessed with a large family including dozens upon dozens of nieces and nephews. On June 20, 1990, Koleta went to her eternal home after a long battle with breast cancer.

In the seasons that followed, Carrol was part of the harvest crew for Floyd Starlin. Leta Friedly helped Mildred Starlin prepare home cooked meals for the crew. Carroll quickly fell in love with Leta's cooking, but most importantly,with Leta. The two were married on October 27, 1991. Carroll eventually returned back to Washington County Road and Bridge until retirement in 2016. The couple enjoyed their retirement years in Greeley, Colorado surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as their newly adopted church family in La Salle, Colorado.

Carroll is preceded in death by his first wife, Koleta; parents, Clifford and Veda (Dodge) Brandon; father and mother-in-law, John and Stella (Pickett) Spear; brothers, Burnell (Christina), Wayne (Betty), and John (Alvina); sisters, Veda (Ivis) Resler and Velma (Harold) Graves; brothers-in-law Orman (Bernice), Garold (Audrey), and Marvin (Gladys); sisters-in-law, Dorothy, Wilma (Johnny), and Lila (Edward); and daughter, Tammy Wolfe.

He is survived his by wife, Leta; brothers, Earl, Jim (Vicki), Russell (LeAnn), and Marvin (Carolyn); sisters, Phyllis (Dean) Dragert and Marcelyn Patterson; brother-in-law, Kelsey (Lorane) Spear and Raymond Resler; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Shannon and grandchildren, Candice Pearcey (Willman), Ashley Brandon (Frank), Andrea Brandon, Hannah Mann (Tyson), and Drake Brandon; son, Gregory and grandchildren, Kaiden and Cullen; daughter, Karolyn Keim and grandchildren, Brandon Osburn (Andrea) and Ricky Osburn (Genie); grandchildren, Colton Wolfe and Kaylee Wolfe; step-daughters, Robin Hays (Brad) and grandchildren, Shannon Guerrero (Michael), Jenn Palmer (Ben); step-daughter, Patra Friedly and grandchild, Alex Friedly-Martinez; and great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Tristin, Laney, Cameron, Owen, Caleb, Ryker, Mason, and Weston.

Carroll was a devoted disciple of the Lord. Carroll served as an Elder and session member at the First Presbyterian Church of Akron and the First Presbyterian Church of La Salle.

A memorial service for Carroll will take place at a later date.







