|
|
Catherine Marie Kneedler, Cathie to all, was born January 30, 1949 to David and Luella McArthur in Burlington, Colorado.
David, Luella, Cathie and her younger sister, Carolyn, resided in Burlington before moving to Anaheim, California for a couple of years. In 1962, the McArthur family returned to the small-town life of Burlington, instead of the California hustle and bustle.
Cathie graduated from Burlington High School in 1967. Her favorite High School job, was inarguably, being the school mascot ... the mighty Cougar.
After graduation, she worked for her parents business, Dave's Body Shop, in Burlington for several years. As well as working at the body shop, she also tended bar at the Burlington Country Club. While bartending, she met a cowboy, Tom Kneedler, and the rest became history.
To introduce their children, Tom and Cathie took Jimmy, Wendi and Cathy on an outing to the John Wayne movie, The Cowboys, at the Burlington Theater.
After the success of that outing, Cathie married that cowboy, Tom Kneedler, on February 18, 1973. During the early years of their marriage, the couple worked for ranches in Burlington and Laird, Colorado. In 1975, the couple added to their family a fourth child, Corby Kneedler. After Corby's birth, the family moved to Bridgeport, Nebraska before settling in Goodland, Kansas in 1976.
While living in Goodland, Cathie worked for the Grant Junior High School, the Sherman County Extension Office, Goodland Motors and Dennis Molson. The Kneedlers finally found their home when they moved to Washington County in 1987.
Cathie and Tom loved watching Corby participate in his school activities, from playing sports to band concerts, for the Akron schools. Many could hear her cheering louder than the sports announcer; not to mention her cow bell and noise makers. She was Akron Booster Vice-President and President for a couple of years.
In 2002, Tom and Cathie moved from the country into Akron. From 2005-2013, they ran Feedin' Needs feed store from their house. Cathie and Tom loved living in and serving the Akron community. Cathie enjoyed spending her retirement with her family and loved watching her grandchildren's antics.
She had always had issues with her kidneys that worsened over time. She passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from those kidney issues.
Cathie became a grandmother in 1990 with the birth of her first grandchild, Samantha Nicole. Grandsons, Dylan James followed February 1992 and Tuck Lee, July 2013. Cathie welcomed great-grandchildren Hayze William in 2010, Gunner James in 2014 and Ivy Lynn in 2017.
Cathie is preceded in death by her parents, David and Luella McArthur; her sister, Carolyn McArthur; and her parents-in-law, Ralph and Mildred Kneedler.
Cathie is survived by: her loving husband, Tom Kneedler, Akron, Colorado; son, Jimmy Kneedler and his wife, Laura of Monument, Colorado; Wendi Barnhart and her husband, Jack of Colby, Kansas; and Corby Kneedler and his wife, Amy of Akron, Colorado. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Samantha and her family of Littleton, Colorado; DJ of Littleton, Colorado; and Daisha and Tuck of Akron, Colorado; and three great-grandchildren, Hayze, Gunner and Ivy.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Akron. Inurnment will follow at the Akron Cemetery. A Wake will be held on May 16, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at Gemma's Crossing, also in Akron.
Memorial donations may be made to Akron High School Booster Club.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on May 16, 2019