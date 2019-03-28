|
Clarence Glen Davidson, 83 of Akron, passed away at his home on March 21, 2019.
Clarence was born on April 20, 1935 to Orville and Esther (Johnson) Davidson in Cope, Colorado. The family then moved to Otis, Colorado.
He enlisted in the US Navy on April 26, 1952. Afterward, he worked for the Navy as a foreman and airplane electrician. He traveled the world and worked on special projects for the Department of Defense.
He and his family lived in California for 40 years. When he retired, he moved to Akron, Colorado with his wife, Dorothy. He was active in the VFW in Akron. Clarence was very social and had many friends.
Clarence helped many people throughout his life. He was a generous and kind man. He had a great sense of humor, which he retained throughout his long illness. Even in his worst moments of pain, he made it a point to make you smile.
Clarence loved to build Lego sets. He would build huge Lego projects and then give them to his great-grandchildren, who were always in awe when presented with them. Clarence also loved to play poker with his friends and always looked so forward to their games.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Esther and Orville Davidson; brothers, Harold, Wayne and Bill Davidson; wife, Dorothy Davidson; his daughter, Judy Dock; and his canine companion, whom he loved dearly, Mr. Gibbs.
He is survived by his sister, Evelyn (Gene) Motsenbocker; daughter, Debra (Michael) Tatum; son, Glen Davidson; daughter, Rita Davidson (David Lovenburg); grandsons, Jeremy Knight, Jarred (Holly) Knight, Joshua (Joanna) Knight, Dakota Davidson, and Glen Jr. Davidson (Tara Bush); granddaughters, Tiffany Davidson (Shawn Brawly), and Brittany Dock (Joseph White); 11 great-grandchildren; and two people who hold a very special place in his and our family's heart who are always there from beginning to end and whom we are eternally grateful for all they do for us, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Marie Ridgeway.
A graveside memorial service with full military honors was held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Otis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Akron VFW or to the Disabled American V
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019