Clayton A. Sack
1924 - 2020
Clayton A. Sack, 96, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. He was born February 3, 1924, in Weeping Water, Nebraska to Reuel and Lillian Sack.
Clayton served in the US Army during WW II. On August 1, 1948, he married Bea Stevens in Lincoln, Nebraska. Prior to retirement, Clayton worked at Farmers State Bank in Akron. He served as Mayor for Akron for one term. Clayton loved his work.
Survivors include his wife, Bea of Brush; four children, Chuck (Sara), Steve, Alan (Kathleen), and Laurel; three grandchildren, Morgan (Joel) Donlon, Logan, and Brian; and two great- grandchildren, Asher and Pierce.
At this time, there is no service scheduled. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Heer Mortuaries & Crematory in Brush.

Published in Akron News-Reporter on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
