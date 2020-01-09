|
Daffeny Sampson of Akron, Colorado passed away on January 1, 2020 in her home.
She was born on June 11, 1956 in Sterling to parents, Donald Gibbs and Patricia Gibbs (Anderson). Daffeny was third in birth order of seven children to Pat and Don. She grew up outside of Haxtun, Colorado on a farm and attended both elementary and high school in Haxtun. She went on to study at Northeastern Junior College, where she would meet her husband, Syvert Sampson, of Akron. They were married in 1980 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sterling.
The couple began building their life together adjacent to the homestead northeast of Akron and were farmers and ranchers together. Daffeny had two daughters with Syvert; Samantha Jo and Brie Ann. Daffeny raised her daughters on the farm, yet was active in the community, church and was devoted to family members on both Gibbs and Sampson sides of the family. Daffeny did continue to farm after she was widowed in 2001 and was still a farmer at the time of her death. She worked at the Bee Hive Homes in Sterling for 18 years, retiring in 2018.
Daffeny participated in various volunteer activities through the church, including a Sunday School teacher, occasionally a VBS organizer and instructor, a leader within the Ladies Aid, bazaars and luncheons to name a few. Her volunteering spirit was relentless, which extended outside of the church yet was well woven throughout the community.
Daffeny was preceded in death by her husband Syvert Sampson; her sister, Gail Gibbs; nephew, Nickolas Henry; and father, Donald Gibbs. She is survived by Samantha and JR Schaffert and their daughter, Faye Schaffert of Otis, Colorado. Brie Sampson and her daughter, Marret Caraway of Westminster, Colorado. She is also survived by brothers Jim Gibbs and Tony Gibbs, sisters Penny and Robert Henry, Kimberly Gibbs, and Peggy and Ken Gertner.
A funeral service will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, Colorado at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Interment will follow at the Akron Cemetery. In lieu of memorial flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church of Akron.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020