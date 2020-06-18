Dale Harold Hershey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Harold Hershey, 89, of DeRidder, Louisiana passed from this life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Patrick Dale Hershey of Merryville, Louisiana, and James Brent Hershey of Otis, Colorado; brothers, Dee Hershey and Pat of Williams, Arizona, Jimmie Hershey and Gay of Forgan, Oklahoma, and Terry Hershey and Karen of Dallas, Texas; sister, Retta Rahm and Bill of Yuma, Colorado; grandsons, Cy Hershey of Sterling, Colorado, Coy Hershey of Otis, Color5ado, and James Hershey of Merrywille, Louisiana; granddaughter, Staci Hershey Davis and Greg of DeQuiney, Louisiana; great- grandchildren, Sky, Rowan, Ryder, McKenzie, Maci, and Marley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Ingland Hershey; parents, James and Julia Hershey and Rose Hershey.
A memorial service will be held at 10:a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Bowin Funeral Home in Akron, Colorado.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowin Funeral Home
175 W 3rd St
Akron, CO 80720
970-345-2424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved