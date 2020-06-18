Dale Harold Hershey, 89, of DeRidder, Louisiana passed from this life on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Patrick Dale Hershey of Merryville, Louisiana, and James Brent Hershey of Otis, Colorado; brothers, Dee Hershey and Pat of Williams, Arizona, Jimmie Hershey and Gay of Forgan, Oklahoma, and Terry Hershey and Karen of Dallas, Texas; sister, Retta Rahm and Bill of Yuma, Colorado; grandsons, Cy Hershey of Sterling, Colorado, Coy Hershey of Otis, Color5ado, and James Hershey of Merrywille, Louisiana; granddaughter, Staci Hershey Davis and Greg of DeQuiney, Louisiana; great- grandchildren, Sky, Rowan, Ryder, McKenzie, Maci, and Marley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Ingland Hershey; parents, James and Julia Hershey and Rose Hershey.

A memorial service will be held at 10:a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Bowin Funeral Home in Akron, Colorado.



