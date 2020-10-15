It could be said that the world stopped turning for just a moment on Sunday, September 20th, 2020, when Daniel Nathan Saffer was taken suddenly from this earthly life.

Dan was born on August 14th, 1958. He was the first son of Ross and Pearl Saffer of Arriba, CO. Dan was welcomed home by his nine-year-old sister Veda. Fourteen months later he was joined by his brother Steve and in 1963, the family was completed by little brother Jeff.

In 1965, the family moved south of Flagler to continue farming and ranching. Then, in 1968, they moved once again this time to a farm site northeast of Genoa. Dan would often brag about his dad teaching him to drive a tractor at the age of 6 or 7. Learning to work on tractors sparked his interest in mechanics. It was here that the boys had two donkeys named Silver and Shag. The only way they could get these two "stubborn mules" to load was to feed them Captain Crunch cereal. Dan, Steve, and Jeff together kept life interesting for their parents and sister.

Dan attended most of his school years in Arriba. His first true love was basketball. Everyone that knew Dan was aware of how seriously he took the sport. He graduated from Arriba High School in 1977 with several trophies and awards for his basketball accomplishments. Dan was then awarded a basketball scholarship at Western Northeast Technical College in Sidney, Nebraska where he studied auto body repair.

While attending school in Sidney, it was not uncommon for Dan to make a stop in his 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner at his sister Veda and brother-in-law Leo's farm in Akron for an egg sandwich and sometimes gas on his way back to school. Dan graduated from Sidney in 1979. He then moved back to Flagler to live with his Grandma Smith and went to work for Randy's Auto Body. While working there he bought his first brand new car, a 1979 Pontiac Trans Am. Of course, the very first thing Dan did was paint it. This was also when his lifelong friendship with Steve Lund began.

In 1983, Dan married his first wife. Then in 1985, Dan's college friend, Doug Morrow, told him of a job opening at Beegles Aircraft Service. The couple moved to Greeley and Dan began working for Beegles as an aircraft refinisher in the paint shop. On August 6, 1985, Dan's son, David Wayne, was born. It was shortly after this that Dan became a single father to David before he was even a year old. With the help and support of Veda's family, Dan raised David himself for the next 11 years. While working at Beegles, Dan met his friend and future brother-in-law, Jim Rodriguez, where they worked side by side for 26 years.

This friendship later led to Dan meeting Cynthia Perez and her children, Crystal, Angela, and Alexander, in 1996. On their first date, Dan took Cynthia and her children to the carnival in his 1969 Pontiac GTO. This was the beginning of a happily blended family when Dan became a loving father to Cynthia's three kids and Cynthia a mother to 11-year-old David.

Many Christmases were shared with Veda's family over the years. One Christmas Eve, Dan put David to bed. After waiting an hour to make sure David was asleep, Santa's elves began putting David's gift together. Of course, Santa had to test it out to make sure it worked right. It was then that David hollered from the bedroom, "Is that my racetrack, Dad?" The look on Dan's face was priceless.

Another common thing for Dan to do at Christmas was to all-of-a- sudden break out with "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire...." He may or may not have on occasion changed the word "chest" to "Jeff's". Another memory is when Dan proposed to Cynthia at the 1998 Christmas spent at Veda's by first asking her children's blessing for her hand in marriage. The couple married on June 23, 2001. They spent 24 years together as a family.

All through the kids' school years, Dan and Cynthia could be found sitting in the crowd cheering them on as they participated in their sporting events. Dan would often stay out until dark practicing layups and jump stops with the kids, and just shooting hoops in general. His love of basketball lived eternal in him. For several years he drove all the way from Greeley to play in the town team tournament in Flagler over the Christmas holidays. His basketball playing days eventually came to an end when he tore his Achilles tendon.

Everyone knew Dan's love and passion for Mopar and muscle car restoration. It wasn't uncommon to find his kids working along with Dan on his restoration projects. He also taught all of them to drive in his 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner known as Ol' Red. In the summers, Dan loved competing in the drag races at Julesburg Dragstrip and Bandimere Speedway.

On July 18, 2015, the family's world was turned upside down with the death of their son, Zander. His death left a deep void in the lives of the family and was something that none of them ever fully recovered from. Dan's love for his wife and kids was endless, but he was proudest of his grandkids Rayden, Gauge, Judah, Brynlee, Easton, and Emilia. He was always eager to share his stories and show or text videos and pictures of the littles. When Brynlee was born, Dan went from being Grandpa to "Papa" and what a Papa he was!

Dan never did anything halfway. In 2004 he taught himself to play the guitar by playing "Ode to Joy" over and over again. Eventually, Dan became the lead singer of a band that his friend Jesse Lance started. The band included his brother-in-law, Jim Rodriguez, Doug Morrow, Kurt Cunningham, and Eddie Rodriguez. The band was originally called "The Soggy Crotch Boys," and was changed to "The Soggy Crotch Boys and The Bag Lady" when Julie Cook joined the them. The guys loved playing gigs for fundraisers, benefits, retirement parties, birthday parties, family, and friends. The guys even went to Akron to play for the benefit for Dan's brother, Jeff, when his house burnt down. Dan's most current band was "Jenghis", which is the name of his great nephew.

Dan retired from Beegles in 2018 after 32 years of employment. He spent his retirement working part-time at Refinish and Fix Furniture. Dan continued his passion for cars, repairing and restoring automobiles for family and friends. His last full restoration project was a 1972 Plymouth Barracuda. But, his greatest joy was spending more time with his family.

The world lost one of the best on September 20th. Dan was the stable rock of the family that never wavered. Whether it be his kids and grandkids, sister or brothers, nieces and nephews, friends, or neighbors down the street, everyone knew Dan was the guy to go to. It didn't matter who you were, he would do what he could to help in any given situation. The family gives special thanks to Steve Lund, Dan's life-long buddy, who was there for him right to the end.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Pearl Saffer; his brother, Jeff; son, Zander; and unborn grandson, Orrin Daniel Larsen.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; son, David and wife, Alicia of Severance and their children, Rayden, Gauge and Judah; daughter, Crystal and her partner, Zack Halsey and their children, Brynlee and Easton; and daughter, Angela and her husband, Ben Larsen and their daughter, Emilia, all of Greeley; his sister, Veda and her husband, Leo Pieper of Akron; and his brother, Steve of Flagler; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

Honorary pallbearers were David Saffer, Rayden Saffer, Gauge Saffer, Judah Saffer, Easton Halsey, Steve Saffer, Leo Pieper, Steve Lund, Jim Rodriguez, and Marc Rhule.



