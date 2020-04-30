|
Darlene Faye Wilson of Fort Collins, Colorado was born December 15,
1937 in Lacrosse, Kansas, the daughter of Everett and Ruth Renner
Wilson.
Darlene graduated from Larned High School and attended Kansas State
University for two years. She married Darryl Eugene Smika on August
16, 1956, at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church, Ash Valley, Kansas. They
were married 26 years and raised four children before divorcing.
After raising her family, Darlene worked for the Area Agency on Aging
in Akron, Colorado and then, as a CNA and medical records clerk in
Fort Collins.
She also enjoyed gardening, hiking and spending time in nature, as
well as baking and spending time with her family. Darlene was a
member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the United Methodist church.
Besides her parents, Darlene is preceded in death by her brother,
Merle; sister, Louise; and son, Thayne.
Survivors include daughter, Rejeana and her husband, Wendell Green,
daughter, Lavona Wolfersperger, daughter, Tava and her husband, Rob
Owens; granddaughter, Mandy (Mandeline) and her husband, Shawn Pedigo;
grandsons, Nikolas and Michael Wolfersperger; and her sister, Beth
Burke.
Funeral services were held Friday, May 1 at 1:00 p.m. at the Allnutt
Funeral Services Drake Road Chapel in Fort Collins. Visitation was
held at 12:00 p.m.
Burial will be at Larned Cemetery in Larned, Kansas.
Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, The
National Park Foundation or the Diabetes Association, all in care of
Allnutt Funeral Services.
