Darth Daryle Hurlburt was born November 7, 1925, the second child of Coid and Meryl Gladys Frederick Hurlburt in a two-room house. He grew up on a farm on Baseline Road 100 miles East of Boulder with sisters, Cheryl Allen, Aleene Nyquist and Loyce Panos; and brother, Merse Hurlburt.

He is survived by sisters, Aleene, Loyce and ten nieces and nephews.

Darth graduated from Akron High School in 1944, entered the US Navy, with Basic Training at Farragut Naval Training Base in Idaho and was stationed in the Philippines until his Honorable Discharge in June, 1946.

Darth graduated from the University of Colorado School of Business and worked for the State of Colorado until he retired in 1987.

He married Ruth Farrington in October 1977. He died at his home in Centennial, Colorado, where he and Ruth had lived since 1978.

Darth was a member of the Park Hill Masonic Lodge in Denver, Colorado, Akron Masonic Lodge, Supreme Royal Patron in the Order of the Amaranth, and several related Masonic organizations. He was also the financial secretary of Grace United Methodist Church and a member of Ski Meisters. He was also active in the Big Brothers program and had Little Brothers for about 60 years.

He was a member of the Greeley Country Club, where he enjoyed many rounds of golf and had three hole in one's to his credit. He attended most CU home football games over 60 years, many accompanied by Ruth. He and Ruth also walked the 71 mile High Line Canal Trail, many other trails and enjoyed Cross Country skiing.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations may be made to the Amaranth Diabetes Foundation, 11315 Franklin, Northglenn, CO 80233. The check should read Grand Court of Colorado, with "ADF" on the Memo line.

A funeral service was held at the Akron Cemetery on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.



