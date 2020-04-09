|
Delmar Otto Serl was called home unexpectedly, on March 31st, 2020 in Otis in the comfort of his home at the age of 79.
Delmar is survived by his sons, Eugene Serl and wife Peggy Serl, and Ron Serl and girlfriend Timberly Klinestiver; granddaughters, Victoria Taylor and husband Kyle Taylor, Valerie Cottman and husband Daniel Cottman, Vanessa Zimmerman and husband Kyle Zimmerman, and Valicia Lybrand and husband Justin Lybrand; great granddaughters, Kendal and Tori Zimmerman, Taylor Cottman, Brooklyn and Micah Elliott and Cordelia Lybrand; sister, Dorene Sharp and husband Clifford Sharp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Delmar was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Serl; parents, Otto and Anna Serl; along with his in-laws, Lewis and Mary Warboys; brother, Don Serl; and sister, Darlene Serl-Kraich.
Delmar was the oldest of four children born on July 3rd, 1940 in Yuma Colorado. He attended country school before he started work in construction.
He met the love of his life, Mary Warboys, and was married on March 15th, 1963. They made their home in Arvada, Colorado for a short time before they bought a dairy north of Otis.
Their family was blessed with the addition of Gene in 1964 and Ron in 1965. Over the years on the farm, he enjoyed his work by milking cows, raising pigs, sheep and horses. They traded in the dairy life to start their adventure in training and racing horses. They traveled and raced horses all over the United States, coming home with several wins. After retiring from racing horses, they eased into the life of watching their granddaughters grow up, four-wheeling the Rocky Mountains, traveling from coast to coast, wood-working and building benches, wagons, picture frames and numerous other wood projects.
Delmar was a man of many trades and loved his late wife with all his heart. After his wife passed away, he spent his time taking care of his donkeys and his beloved dog, Pugs.
A graveside service was held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Akron Cemetery.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020