Donald Eugene Gemaehlich, 81 of Otis, Colorado passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 11 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Shaw officiating. Burial will follow at the Burdette Cemetery.
Don was born on June 27, 1938 in Washington County to Herman and Helen (Dierks) Gemaehlich. Don attended the White School and graduated from Lone Star High School. Don served in the Military Service (Army) for four years. Don was a mechanic for a custom farm operation (Guenzi Farms) for 25 years and then went on to farming and ranching for the last 35 years.
For over 25 years, Don enjoyed teaching and working with people through 4-H, especially leathercraft. Don was an active member in Young Farmers of America for several years. Don will be missed but remembered for his generosity to help others, his love for farming/ranching and most of all his time with family.
Don is survived by his wife, Marilyn Mustain; children, Donna Lynch and husband Brian of Brush, Colorado, Cecil Gemaehlich of Otis, Colorado, and Valerie Ciurej and husband Steve of Fort Collins, Colorado; step-children, Julie Walsh of Otis, Colorado, and Laura Scherbarth and husband Bruce of Hay Springs, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Kyle Lynch (Cesia), Derek Lynch (Erin), Laura Beltran (Jorge), Tyler Ciurej, and Bradley Ciurej; five step-grandchildren, Colby Walsh, Karissa Walsh, Jerilyn Houser (Jonathan), Jennifer Scherbarth, and James Scherbarth; one great-grandchild, Nora Belle Lynch; two step-great-grandchildren, Briella and Obadiah Houser; sisters, LaVaughn, Linda (Dale); and brothers, Norman (Herta) and Ron (Tammi).
Don is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Karen Gemaehlich of 54 years; son, Richard Allen Gemaehlich; and brothers, Arnold, Marvin and Vern.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be presented to local 4-H Foundations and Buffalo Grass Church of Clarksville, Colorado, in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019