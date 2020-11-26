1/1
Donald Eugene "Don" Riemenschneider
2020 - 2020
Donald Riemenschneider was born to parents, John and Dora Riemenschneider. The youngest of eight children, he lived the majority of his life on the Centennial Family farm south of Anton until his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dorothy Schenk, Vernon Riemenschneider, Alden Riemenschneider, and Rozella Wyman.
His surviving siblings include Verle (Buni) Riemenschneider, Opal Jefferson, and Wilda Wyman. These childhood passions of time spent on the farm, cars, working beside his siblings, trips to the sale barn, and many more adventures, are the roots of who he was.
Don married Patsy Church in 1964 and to this union four children were born, Jeff (Teresa) of Greeley, Brad (Sharleen) of McCook, Nebraska, Kimberly (Alan) Barton of Sterling and AJ (Meredith) of Byers.
Don expanded his family when he married Linda Hume on April 8, 2000. This union welcomed stepson, Nate (Michele) Hume and Craig (Jillian) Hume into his circle of loved ones.
PAPA DON enjoyed his grandchildren, both young and old at every phase of their lives, Brett (Amanda), Brock (Megan), Wyatt, Tye, McKenzie (Bryce), Madison, Grady, Hayden, Peyton, Bodie, Chase, Hannah, Dalton, Danny and Maddix. He had two great-grandchildren, Aubry and Quinton.
Many knew him as "Uncle Donnie". He cherished that title, whether you were blood or a longtime family friend. His rural roots taught him the importance of keeping his community beautiful and he took that role to heart. Whether it be by farming, working at the county, being the local coop "yard man" or mowing the local farmers fields; it was important to him to keep the integrity of the land that he lived and loved his entire life.
Don's greatest love was his family. Enjoying his retirement with Linda. They spent hours enjoying the generations of family. He was generous with gifts, dinners out, sporting events of grandkids, and of course, Elvis and his pocket full of candy surprises. He spread joy to family, friends and strangers alike.
His quick wit, and sense of humor and his genuine care of his family, friends and community made everyone feel uniquely special and a legacy that will forever live in the lives of those he touched. His friends, family and neighbors will always love his generous spirit and will miss him deeply.
There are plans to have a Memorial Celebration of Life in the Spring 2021. The details will be released at a later time. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Association at
www.heart.org
or 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231-4596.

Published in Akron News-Reporter on Nov. 26, 2020.
