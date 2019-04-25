|
Donald Leroy Schmidt, 85, passed away March 2, 2019 in Sun City West, Arizona.
Don was born October 19, 1933 to William and Edith Mae (Hoyer) Schmidt in Akron, Colorado. He is survived by Rena, his wife of 62 years; his son, Kerry D. Schmidt; a younger brother, Gale Schmidt; and nieces and nephews. His parents; two sisters, Aldean Van Winkle and Joanne Krier; and two brothers, William Dale Schmidt and Kenneth Schmidt, preceded him in death.
Following his parents' divorce, Don began work at the age of 12 on the W.C. Hayes Turkey Ranch southwest of Akron. He completed his high school education in 1951 while employed at the Turkey Ranch and continued working there until he enlisted in the United States Navy in January 1952. He received basic training at the United States Naval Training Center in San Diego, California, where he was named Honorman of his company.
Next, Don attended the Class A Electricians Mate School at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station, graduating first in his class. Don was assigned as electrician to the USS Iowa Battleship and attained the rating of 1st Class during the Korean Conflict. His military honors included the National Defense Service Medal, the Naval Occupation Medal (E) and the UN Medal for Korea. After serving three years, eleven months and seventeen days in the U.S. Navy, Don was honorably discharged, but continued to serve in the Naval Reserves for six years.
On December 23, 1956, Dona and Rena Wilson were married in Akron, Colorado. Their son, Kerry, was born March 29, 1958. Ever anxious to continue his education, Don enrolled at Colorado State University in 1959 and earned the BA and MA degrees in political science in 1963 and 1965, respectively.
On September 1, 1965, he became a member of the faculty at Kearney State College, now known as the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he taught courses in political science for the next 32 years. In 1967, the United States Office of Education awarded Professor Schmidt a graduate fellowship for study at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during the 1967-68 academic year.
The Schmidt family spent many summer months vacationing in Estes Park, Colorado, visiting family and friends en route. In 2003, the Schmidt's moved to Arizona to "broaden their horizons," Don said, and to enjoy the sunshine. Their travels continued to include the USS Iowa reunions held alternately on the east and west coasts. Don and Rena visited the USS Iowa after it was moved to San Pedro and became a national museum. Don was instrumental in organizing the "Iowa" reunion at its original meeting in Des Moines, Iowa.
Don retired, reluctantly, from teaching in 1997 because of health issues. These were later diagnosed at T-cell Leukemia resulting from exposure to chemicals while serving on the USS Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Departments of Political Science at either Colorado State University of the University of Nebraska-Kearney or to the .
A Celebration of Life is planned for summer.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Apr. 25, 2019