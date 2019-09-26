|
Doris Maxine Koch Stumpff was born October 8, 1922 on her Aunt Mollie's homestead to Fred Sr. and Lova (Cloud) Koch. She was raised on the family farm with her three younger siblings. She attended school in Akron, Colorado and graduated from Akron High School.
She met and married her husband, James "Lee" Stumpff, with the help of Lee's older sister, Hazel Johnson. Hazel always said she did not know if they were really married as she didn't know who was more nervous – the minister or Doris and Hazel. They married July 11, 1942, prior to Lee being shipped overseas during World War II. They had to marry in Las Cruces, New Mexico because Lee was stationed in El Paso, Texas and Texas had a waiting period.
During this time, Doris was one of the first students at Northeaster Junior College before NJC had a campus and classes were held at the high school. After Lee left the Army, they moved to Pueblo, Colorado, where Lee found work with the steel mill. Their two daughters, Mildred "Kay" and Cheryl Ann were both born in Pueblo. After numerous strikes at the steel mill, Doris and Lee moved to Iliff to farm and then later to Sterling. Doris went to work for Sunset Memorial Gardens as a bookkeeper. From Sterling, they moved to Idalia, Colorado and Doris found work as a bookkeeper for the COOP.
In 1969, Doris and Lee moved to Fort Morgan and she went to work for Buick/Chevrolet as a bookkeeper. She left Buick/Chevrolet to care for her grandchildren. After the grandchildren were older, she went to work for the treasurer of Morgan County as a bookkeeper. She retired from the county, but stayed busy with her great-grandchildren. She was active in BPA and the Republican Party. In 2018, Doris moved to Eben Ezer in Brush, Colorado.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Sr. and Lova Koch; her in-laws, Emmett and Effie Stumpff; and her husband, Lee, in 1985; her brother, Fred Jr. and Marietta Koch; sister, Elizabeth and husband Bill Erman; Doris' in-laws, Hazel and Owen Johnson, Derrill and Fay Stumpff, Leona and Harold Brunkhart and Margie and Victor Brunkhardt.
She is survived by her sister, Betty and husband, Charles Gebauer; her daughters, Kay (Greg) Campbell and Cheryl Stumpff; her grandchildren, Marvin (Nan) Romkee, Dave (Amber) Romkee, Amy Stumpff, and Lee (Christi) Romkee; her great-grandchildren, Dustin (Alissa) St. John, Roxanna Koch, Kaydy Hartless, Broch Romkee, Cory Romkee, Sydney Romkee, Wyatt Romkee, Brody Romkee, William Romkee, and Aspen Romkee; her favorite great-great-granddaughter, AnnaLeah M. Rarinca; and her favorite great-great-grandson, Liam E. St. John.
Services were held on Monday, September 23rd at the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church. Burial followed at the Akron Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019