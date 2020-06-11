Dorothy Jean (Worthley) Greene Harms, 81 of Akron, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020.

She was born on October 5, 1938 in Sterling, Colorado to Leo and Neva (Olson-Kubal) Worthley. The family lived in the Fleming, Colorado area while she was young. During the summer, they would travel to Washington State to work in the orchards.

As a young girl, the family moved to west of Akron, near the buttes where she grew up with sisters, Mary, Bonnie and Cathy; and brothers, Al "Bud" and Laurence "Bob." She loved riding horses, swimming in the waterhole and being with her family and friends.

Dot was united in marriage to Myland Greene in 1957 and later divorced. Born to this union were Cheryl, Jeanie, Kent, Bonnie and Kevin. They lived in the Fort Morgan area having different breeds of chickens, ducks, peacocks … just a little of everything. They also had a pony named Nibbles, and Rusty the dog for the kids to grow up with.

She went to work at the Fort Morgan, Greeley and Sterling beef plants. The family then moved to Sterling. Dot worked many years before becoming unable to do the hard labor. She moved back to Akron and married Allen Harms in 1990 and lived on the farm for many years having several different farm animals and raising American Eskimo, Jack Russell Terriers and Silkie dogs.

When Dot lost her daughter, Bonnie, she helped raise Josh and Braxton, Bonnie's sons. Josh and his wife, Amanda, still live in Akron and were always there if she needed anything.

Health problems caused Allen and Dot to move into Akron, where Dot had many special friends.

Preceding her in death was her stillborn baby son, Shell; daughter, Bonnie; grandsons, Nicholas and Kaedon; parents, Leo and Neva Worthley; sisters, Cathy and Bonnie; brother, Bob; and brothers-in-law, Herb Spear and Richard Sweat.

Left to mourn are daughters, Cheryl and husband Dale, and Jeanie; sons, Kent and Kevin and wife Christie; stepdaughter, Renee; sister, Mary Spear; brother, Bud and wife Sherlyn; grandchildren, Melissa (Randy), Landon, Jennifer, Casey, Johnny, Jessie, Cole, Dallas, Braxton and Josh (Amanda); step-grandchildren, Chelsea and Cody; great-grandchildren, Gracie, K.J., Lacieanna, Greyson, Wade, Blaine, Camree, Marshall, Dawson, Kallen, Luka, Talania, Paisley, Landon, Leah and Corrina; as well as many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Our mom was a simple person … she loved the simple things. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



