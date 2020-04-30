|
Doyle William Henry passed away, with his wife by his side, the morning of April 20, 2020 at his home in Henderson, Nevada.
He was born July 25, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri. Doyle attended grade school and graduated in 1943, from Akron High School in Colorado.
He soon joined the Navy and served in the South Pacific during WWII. Upon his return to the states, he went to USC and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Police Science. Doyle then joined the Police Department in West Covina, California. He continued his graduate studies, earning a Master's Degree in Business Administration, culminating with a PhD in Union Negotiations.
Doyle became a Mason, joining the West Covina Lodge in 1976, while living in California. After moving to Henderson, Nevada, he transferred his membership to the Masonic Lodge in Henderson, Nevada. Doyle ended his law enforcement career with the rank of Lieutenant. He also earned his pilot's license for small aircraft.
Doyle retired and met his wife, Sandra, in 1989. In 2006, after her retirement, they moved to Henderson, Nevada.
Doyle is survived by his wife, Sandra; his sister, Joyce Henry Black; stepchildren; grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Doyle will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He will be laid to rest at the National Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Apr. 30, 2020