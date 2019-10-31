|
Duane L. Flessner, 76, of Lewellen, Nebraska, died Monday, October 21, 2019 from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident in Deuel County.
Duane was born December 8, 1942 to Martin Flessner and LaVerta Miller in Sidney, Nebraska.
He grew up and graduated from high school in Akron, Colorado. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Doane College and a Masters Degree from the University of Nebraska.
Shortly after high school, Duane married Vicky Goble, from Akron, and their son, Todd, was born. He began his career teaching at Platte College in Columbus, Nebraska, in 1973. There, he met his present wife, Bonnie Soukup. They had two children, Nicole and Aaron. They then moved to Granby, Colorado, where Duane became Director of Social Services for Grand and Jackson County for 22 years. He retired in 2002.
Duane loved the country life and watching the wildlife in his yard. He enjoyed helping his neighbor farm, hunting, fishing, boating and Nebraska football.
Duane is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Todd Flessner (wife Deana Binder) of Milliken, Colorado; Aaron Flessner (wife Ashley Suthers) of Palantine, Illinois, and Nicole Flessner (significant other Andrew Swerling) of Redmond, Washington; grandchildren, Andrew Flessner (wife Marelise Roelofse) of Milliken, Colorado and Matthew Flessner of Johnstown, Colorado.
An immediate family memorial took place in Milliken, Colorado on October 25, 2019. Memorial gifts may be made to the Lewellen Tiger Den, 504 W. Highway 26, Lewellen, NE.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019