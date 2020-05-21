Edward George Schaefbauer
1925 - 2020
Ed was born and raised in Herreid, a town in North Central South Dakota. He went to a rural county school and graduated from Herreid High School in 1943.
He joined the U.S. Army in March, 1945 and served for two years, part of the time in Europe. He later joined the Air Force and served for four years at several bases throughout the U.S.
He worked on a variety of jobs on ranches and farms in South Dakota, and at three different factories, including the John Deere factory in Moline, Illinois, where he was a spot welder on the assembly line. Ed also had a side job raising tomatoes, many of which he gave away.
On December 30, 1963, Ed married Mamie Raish Cleland. Over their forty years together, Ed and Mamie lived in a number of places, including Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Andover, Illinois; Fosston, Minnesota; Fort Morgan, Colorado; and Akron, Colorado.
They enjoyed traveling and visiting National Parks and other scenic locations. In his latter years, Ed lived at Valley View Villa Life Care Center in Fort Morgan, where he enjoyed listening to country music and making new friends. His favorite country song was "Sunday Morning Coming Down", written by Kris Kristofferson and sung by Johnny Cash.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna (Dickman) Schaefbauer; his wife, Mamie; and his brothers, Stanley, Francis and Mark.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends throughout the U.S. Ed was a humble, kind man who was loved by many.
The Bowin Funeral Home in Akron, Co lorado will handle the cremation and his ashes will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Colorado.

Published in Akron News-Reporter on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
I really enjoyed talking with Ed. We would go for walks and he would tell me stories of his past. He had a great memory. I told him I lived in North Dakota when we met and we always bonded over North Dakota and South Dakota. We will all miss him and his great music collection.
Chris
Friend
