Eileen Spratt Grooms was born in Cosgrove, Iowa and passed peacefully on March 20, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado.
"You know, I'm in pretty good shape for the shape I'm in". This was Eileen's favorite saying in her later years. Determination, faith, and perseverance defined her life. She never let anything stop her, whether it was leaving life on the farm in Iowa after high school to work as a teletype operator in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and Hawaii; or getting married to a Marine (Gerald Spratt) and traveling the world with him after World War II.
She rebounded from his death in 1970 and moved from California to Colorado. She started and later sold her own Sears Catalog Store in Brush, Colorado. She moved to Akron, Colorado and became an Aflac Insurance Agent for over 30 years. She married another Marine, Leonard Grooms in 1982. Following his death in 2011, she moved to Boulder, Colorado to be near her son.
She loved cooking and entertaining, whether for her family from Iowa, friends on the eastern plains of Colorado, or her son and family. She was an accomplished weaver, quilter, salsa maker and gardener. It was hard to believe that she and Leonard built a beautiful home with their own hands while they were in their 60's!
Travel was always an important part of her life as she lived in Oslo, Norway and travelled Europe in the 1950's. She and Gerry moved around the United States from North Carolina to California. She loved traveling with her sister, Rose Ann and husband, Francis; to Norway, Great Britain, Alaska and other destinations.
She leaves behind her son, Michael, and wife Karyn; two grandchildren, Kelsey Moore (Steven) and Tyson Spratt (Amanda); and two great-grandchildren, Hannah Moore and Raegan Spratt.
She is survived by her sister, Rose Ann Sippy; her brother, Larry Quinlan (Jean); as well as several nieces and nephews.
A strong Catholic all her life, she is now in Heaven with her "maker".
Donations to Catholic Charities may be made to
ccdenver.org/
ways-to-give.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford, Iowa on April 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at St. Michaels Hall in Holbrook, Iowa after burial.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Akron, Colorado on May 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Apr. 4, 2019