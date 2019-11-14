|
|
Eric Page was born November 1st, 1989 to Dennis and Michelle Page. Along
with his brother, Mark, the family lived in Littleton, Colorado.
Eric graduated from Chatfield Senior High and was a college graduate of
MSU Denver with a bachelor's degree in business. In 2007, Eric started
working
for King Soopers, in the Starbucks, eventually becoming a manager and a
coffee master. He was later promoted to a District Technical Trainer and
recently hired as a Store Administrator Assistant. He also had a brief
career with Jeffcom 911 as a dispatcher and catered on the side.
Eric was an excellent cook and loved food from all cultures. He loved
to travel and go on new adventures. He was able to see Europe as he
backpacked with a friend, visited Mexico and recently took a trip to
Iceland. His passion was traveling, and he saw many places in the U.S. and
abroad.
Eric passed away September 26th, 2019 in a plane crash in the Pecos
Wilderness in New Mexico. He was on a day trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico
with his best friend and roommate, Nicholas Peterson, who was also the
pilot of the plane.
Eric is survived by his father, Dennis Page, formerly of Anton,
Colorado; mother, Michelle Page (Crespin), formerly of Yuma, Colorado;
brother, Mark, and his wife, Mindy, and niece, Maya Page, of Wheatridge,
Colorado; paternal grandparents, Richard and June Page, of Anton, Colorado;
a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins; adopted families he picked up in
his life's journey that was very close to his family; and his many, many
friends. He never met a stranger.
He was proceeded in death by his maternal grandmother, Judy McConnell
(formerly Judy Munoz) of Yuma and Lakewood, Colorado.
His family is honoring Eric's life by "The Eric Project". When Eric was
a teen, he would hand out food, clothing and blankets to the homeless
on Thanksgiving, and was touched when a teen his age asked for a blanket. They
were out of blankets, but Eric found him one, then went home to tell his
parents he had to help the kids on the streets. Every year, he would
collect hats, gloves, socks, non-perishable foods, hygiene items and
blankets and put them in backpacks and rope sacks to pass out to homeless
teens.
Denver 7 did a program on Eric and "The Eric Project" that ran Friday,
November 1st.
The family will be collecting for "The Eric Project" to the end of
November. If you would like to contribute, contact Maggie Eskew (970)
554-0510.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019