Evelyn Marie (Williamson) Hart was born March 20, 1936 in Commerce, Oklahoma, to John Thomas Williamson and Elva Marie (Goble) Williamson. Evelyn passed away peacefully at the Washington County Nursing Home in Akron, Colorado on July 4, 2020.



Her earliest years were spent in Oklahoma, and at the age of seven, her family moved to Colorado.



Evelyn was united in marriage to Eugene David Hart on August 16, 1953. To this union were born Terry Gene, Val Gene and Shelley Jean. Evelyn was a stay at home mom that, besides the many domestic responsibilities, found time for hobbies, such as knitting, sewing, quilting and cake decorating. Many weddings in Washington County and beyond were blessed to have cakes decorated by Evelyn.



Evelyn also worked many years as a cook in the Arickaree School. When she and Gene moved back to Akron, Evelyn cooked for the seniors at the Senior Center before retiring. Evelyn's cinnamon rolls were one of her most enjoyed treats appreciated by all who were lucky enough to eat one.



Evelyn loved her bridge clubs. She truly enjoyed camping with her family and she loved her church and her church family. Singing church hymns and playing them on the piano was a favorite pastime. Evelyn was a member of the Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Akron, Colorado.



Evelyn is survived by her three children, Terry (Rita) Hart, Val (Terry Ann) Hart, and Shelley (Greg) Englebrecht, and their families. Evelyn was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren that all called her "Gram." She is also survived by four sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, several uncles and aunts, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.



Evelyn was preceded in death by an infant sister; her parents, "Jack" and Elva Williamson; and her husband, Gene.



A graveside service will be held at the Akron Cemetery Gazebo on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Akron.

