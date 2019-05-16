Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Freemyer Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Ruth (Bergner) Freemyer Higgins


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Ruth (Bergner) Freemyer Higgins Obituary
Evelyn Ruth Freemyer Higgins, 90, of Akron, Colorado, went home peacefully to be with Jesus May 5, 2019, with Mildred and Butch Hulkovich at her side, giving her comfort.
She was born December 11, 1928 in Julesburg, Colorado to Carl and Grace Bergner.
Evelyn grew up in Haxtun, Colorado and graduated from Blair Community College.
Evelyn was a farmer's wife and later became a hair dresser while living in Haxtun. Evelyn liked dancing, crocheting and helping others. She was a member of the American Legion in Akron, Colorado and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Akron, Colorado.
Survivors include daughter, Mildred (Butch) Hulkovich of Akron, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Connie Freemyer of Evans, Colorado; grandsons, Michael Freemyer of Denver, Colorado, Steven (Lynn) Freemyer of McCracken, Kansas, Thomas (Janet) Freemyer of McCook, Nebraska and Jim Freemyer, Jr. of Evans, Colorado; Lawanda Harding of Greeley, Colorado; Kyle Harding of Akron, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Anthony and Damien Harding of Greeley, Colorado; Sarah Hoffman of Greeley, Colorado; Willie and Nicole Freemyer of McCracken; and great-grea-t grandchildren, Zariah, Neveah and Josuah Colvin of Greeley, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
A Rosary was held on Wednesday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, also at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Graveside service were at Haxtun Cemetery in Haxtun, Colorado at 1:30 p.m., following the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Senior Meals of Akron, Colorado or the Akron American Legion.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.