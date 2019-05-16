|
Evelyn Ruth Freemyer Higgins, 90, of Akron, Colorado, went home peacefully to be with Jesus May 5, 2019, with Mildred and Butch Hulkovich at her side, giving her comfort.
She was born December 11, 1928 in Julesburg, Colorado to Carl and Grace Bergner.
Evelyn grew up in Haxtun, Colorado and graduated from Blair Community College.
Evelyn was a farmer's wife and later became a hair dresser while living in Haxtun. Evelyn liked dancing, crocheting and helping others. She was a member of the American Legion in Akron, Colorado and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Akron, Colorado.
Survivors include daughter, Mildred (Butch) Hulkovich of Akron, Colorado; daughter-in-law, Connie Freemyer of Evans, Colorado; grandsons, Michael Freemyer of Denver, Colorado, Steven (Lynn) Freemyer of McCracken, Kansas, Thomas (Janet) Freemyer of McCook, Nebraska and Jim Freemyer, Jr. of Evans, Colorado; Lawanda Harding of Greeley, Colorado; Kyle Harding of Akron, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Anthony and Damien Harding of Greeley, Colorado; Sarah Hoffman of Greeley, Colorado; Willie and Nicole Freemyer of McCracken; and great-grea-t grandchildren, Zariah, Neveah and Josuah Colvin of Greeley, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
A Rosary was held on Wednesday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, also at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The Graveside service were at Haxtun Cemetery in Haxtun, Colorado at 1:30 p.m., following the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Senior Meals of Akron, Colorado or the Akron American Legion.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on May 16, 2019