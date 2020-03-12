|
Fern Mildred Scharnow Davisson was born in Loup City, Nebraska on October 31, 1917 to Richard Martin Scharnow and Catherine Anna (Thomas) Scharnow. Fern departed this life on February 27, 2020 at the Washington County Nursing Home at the age of 102.
Fern was the first born of five children. Her siblings were Evelyn, Floyd, Francis and Dale. The family lived in the Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado areas. Fern graduated the 8th grade from Clay Center School. She then attended her first two years of high school in Greeley. The family moved to Akron, where she graduated with the Class of 1938.
Fern and her sister, Evelyn, helped Fred and Eva King with their flocks of turkeys and sheep. She also worked alongside her father; farming and herding cattle on the prairie near Anton. Later, after obtaining her wartime teaching certificate, she taught two years at Cactus Hill, south of Anton and one year at Zendner School, six miles south and two miles east of Anton.
Fern met Archie Davisson when he was planting corn for her sister, Evelyn Axtell. Later, Fern and Archie were married on January 11, 1947 in St. Francis, Kansas by F. G. Smith, minister of the Gospel. Mrs. Smith was their witness. To this union, four children were born, Barbra, Bonnie, Betty Lou and Allan.
Fern lived and enjoyed her life on the farm. One of her favorite times was harvesting and running the combine. She grew a large garden every year. Fern raised chickens for eggs and meat. They milked their short horn cows and sold milk and cream; and she churned butter and made cottage cheese for the family.
Fern liked to sew and would make dresses for the girls and shirts for the boys. In her later years, she would make quilts for her grandkids. There was always a place on the farm for grandchildren, nieces and nephews. They were welcome to come and stay and she always had a hot meal on the table with plenty to go around. Fern had a special place in her heart for children; and especially for babies. Fern and Arch helped raise their grandchildren, Robert Davisson and Sheila Davisson Kelly. Rob and Sheila were very special to them. This kept them young, as they raised them through their high school years and beyond.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Catherine Scharnow; siblings, Evelyn Axtell, Francis Scharnow and Dale Scharnow; husband, Archie Davisson; daughter and son-in-law, Barbra and Vance Woodbury; grandson, Scott Woodbury; and great-grandchildren, Chance Weber, Carman Woodbury and Amy Woodbury.
She is survived by her children, Bonnie Fassler, Betty Lou Lewton and Allan Davisson; and grandchildren, Robert Davisson and Sheila Davisson Kelly. She is also survived by her many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; and friends.
Fern's home for the last two years has been the Washington County Nursing Home, where she was treated like family by the residents and staff. A private family funeral was held with internment following at the Akron Cemetery. Memorial Donations made by made to the Akron Head Start program or to ABC Child Care Development Center.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020