1932 - 2019
Frank Allan Gilkey, age 86, passed away November 13, 2019 in Greeley, Colorado.
Frank was born on December 3, 1932 in Cushing, Oklahoma to Charles Roy and Mary (McMahan) Gilkey. Frank is survived by his son, Michael Gilkey of California, and nephews, Chuck and Rick. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Gilkey, Jr., and parents.
Frank's wishes were to have no services. To leave condolences with Frank's family, visit NCCcremation.com.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Nov. 28, 2019
