|
|
Georgia L. Douglas passed away October 7, 2019 in Poudre Valley Hospital, Fort Collins, Colorado due to complications from a fall on May 23, 2019.
Georgia Lenore Hayes was born October 26, 1923 to Raymond R. Hayes and Maude Gould Hayes in Akron, Colorado. She attended Akron schools, graduating in 1941. On August 9, 1942, she married Roby Eugene Douglas. He passed away October 8, 2010. They were married for 68 years. They were the parents of Carol Ann (Douglas) Haynes and Norman Eugene Douglas.
Eugene and Georgia lived in Akron until 1965. While in Akron, Georgia was a telephone operator before the installation of dial phones. Upon moving to Fort Collins in 1965, she was primarily a homemaker, mother and friend. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church. She was a 75-year member of the Order of Eastern Star. Georgia also enjoyed traveling, visiting her grandchildren and great grandchildren, sewing and crafts.
In 2012, she suffered a slight heart attack, with other complications. In 2013, she moved to the Carriage House Assisted Living in Holyoke, Colorado, where she made many friends during her six years there.
Georgia is survived by her children: Carol of Holyoke and Norman of Fort Collins; two grandsons, Bradley and Ryan Haynes; and five great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Bayer; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene; two brothers, L.G. (Bud) Hayes and Arthur Hayes; and one sister, Wilma Fassler.
Services will be in Akron, Colorado at the Presbyterian Church, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor James Glisan officiating. Inurnment will be in the Akron Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Akron Presbyterian Church.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020