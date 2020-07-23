1/1
Gregory ""Greg"" Campbell
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory (Greg) Campbell of Sterling, Colorado, went to be with the Lord July 12, 2020 while at home with his wife.
Greg was born to John and Alvera Campbell in Sterling, Colorado on February 17, 1947. The family lived in numerous places around northeast Colorado. He graduated from Merino High School. He then attended Lincoln Auto Mechanic Training in Denver.
Greg worked several years with the highway department for the State of Colorado. He then bought and ran a bowling alley/steak house/bar in Chappell, Nebraska for several years. In 1993, he returned to Sterling and started his G & C Yard Services. After 25 years, he had to give up his business due to health issues. Greg was an avid motorcyclist. He enjoyed riding with friends and family to the mountains or stock race tracks in Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas. He also enjoyed big game hunting with family and friends.
Greg looked forward to the Campbell Reunions. He had great fun getting to spend time with cousins and everyone attending. He was a member of the Akron Elks Lodge being Exalted Ruler one year. He also started the very successful Annual Poker Run, which many look forward to each year.
Greg is survived by his partner and wife of 25 years, Kay; sons, Darren Campbell, Marvin Romkee and wife Nan, Dave Romkee and wife Amber, Lee Romkee and wife Christie, and a special son, Chuck Kaufman; sisters, Gayle Japp, Janelle and husband Ted; grandchildren, Michael, Cory, Sydney, William and wife Edith, Aspen, Dustin and wife Alysa, Broch, and Wyatt; nieces, Michelle and husband Cham, Katie and husband Ray, Kimberly Maggette and husband Mike, Bill Japp, Jeff Japp and wife Connie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alvera; a brother, John Allen; in infant brother; and brother-in-law, Roger Japp; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and several cousins.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at the Akron Elks Lodge at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, in care of Bowin Funeral Home, 175 West 3rd Street, Akron, CO, 80720.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowin Funeral Home
175 W 3rd St
Akron, CO 80720
970-345-2424
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bowin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved