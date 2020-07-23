Gregory (Greg) Campbell of Sterling, Colorado, went to be with the Lord July 12, 2020 while at home with his wife.
Greg was born to John and Alvera Campbell in Sterling, Colorado on February 17, 1947. The family lived in numerous places around northeast Colorado. He graduated from Merino High School. He then attended Lincoln Auto Mechanic Training in Denver.
Greg worked several years with the highway department for the State of Colorado. He then bought and ran a bowling alley/steak house/bar in Chappell, Nebraska for several years. In 1993, he returned to Sterling and started his G & C Yard Services. After 25 years, he had to give up his business due to health issues. Greg was an avid motorcyclist. He enjoyed riding with friends and family to the mountains or stock race tracks in Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas. He also enjoyed big game hunting with family and friends.
Greg looked forward to the Campbell Reunions. He had great fun getting to spend time with cousins and everyone attending. He was a member of the Akron Elks Lodge being Exalted Ruler one year. He also started the very successful Annual Poker Run, which many look forward to each year.
Greg is survived by his partner and wife of 25 years, Kay; sons, Darren Campbell, Marvin Romkee and wife Nan, Dave Romkee and wife Amber, Lee Romkee and wife Christie, and a special son, Chuck Kaufman; sisters, Gayle Japp, Janelle and husband Ted; grandchildren, Michael, Cory, Sydney, William and wife Edith, Aspen, Dustin and wife Alysa, Broch, and Wyatt; nieces, Michelle and husband Cham, Katie and husband Ray, Kimberly Maggette and husband Mike, Bill Japp, Jeff Japp and wife Connie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alvera; a brother, John Allen; in infant brother; and brother-in-law, Roger Japp; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and several cousins.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at the Akron Elks Lodge at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors
Project, in care of Bowin Funeral Home, 175 West 3rd Street, Akron, CO, 80720.