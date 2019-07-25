|
|
Memorial service for Gunner Johnson, 93, of Elgin will be held Wednesday
at 9:00 am July 17, 2019 at the Apache Cowboy Church (15513 US Hwy
62) with Pastor Dr. Dale Linebaugh, officiating. Visitation will be held
Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from
6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home. The service will be
preceded with burial at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin at 11:00
a.m.
Mr. Johnson passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home
surrounded by his family with his Marine Corp flag flying at the age of 93.
Gunner Otto Johnson was born on March 15, 1926 in Akron, Colorado to
Gunner Carl Johnson and Emma Belle Odell Johnson. While in high school
Gunner joined the US Marine Corps, became an infantry machine gunner
then waded ashore on the first day of the battle of Iwo Jima, was honorably
discharged and awarded a Purple Heart. After returning from Iwo Jima he
married Carol Jean Miller on February 14, 1946 and then moved to Snyder,
OK to work at the Roosevelt Granite Quarry. The two were married for 73
years and were blessed with four children. After the kids were born they
later moved to Lawton, OK where he worked and retired from the U.S.
Postal Service. Following retirement, they built a home in Elgin, Oklahoma
and moved to the country to be closer to daughter Jody and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Jean Johnson, of the home; 2 sons,
Gunner Johnson and his wife Carolyn, of Pflugerville, TX; Randy Johnson
of Texarkana, TX; 1 daughter, Jody Ingram and her husband Richard, of
Elgin; 1 son in law, William Murphy of Denton, TX; 1 sister Hazel Allen of
Akron, CO; 4 grandchildren: Granddaughter Brooke Wilson and her
husband Kyle of Fletcher; Grandson Chance Mullins and his wife Stacy of
Lawton; Granddaughter Kelsee Mullins of Lawton; Granddaughter
Stephanie Howard of Texas. 4 great grandchildren: Braisley and Boston
Wilson; MyLee & LynnLee Mullins and numerous nieces, nephews and
cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Gunner and Emma Belle
Johnson; his daughter, Judy Murphy and his brother Burdette Johnson.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on July 25, 2019