Guy Everett Elder, III passed away March 11, 2020. He was born March 25, 1942 in Denver, Colorado, to Helen Gertrude (Broyles) and Guy Everett Elder Jr. Guy is the fourth of five children raised by his father and stepmother, Alice (Paulsen) Elder.
The family moved to Akron, Colorado in 1957, where Guy graduated from Akron High School in 1961. He served in the US Navy from 1961 to 1965 stationed in Reykjavik, Iceland and then aboard the USS Gainard (DD 706) stationed in Newport, RI. While in Newport, he met Nancy (Holland), who was a student nurse in New Bedford, Massachusetts. They were married July 1, 1967 at the First Baptist Church in Pocasset, Massachusetts.
They moved back to Akron, Colorado in 1968 and to Greeley in 1969 when Guy went to work for Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph. As the father of three sons, Guy was very active in Cub Scouts, serving as Cubmaster for Pack 247 and director of Cub Scout Day Camp (Akela Days), receiving the Bronze Pelican Award for his contribution to youth. Guy retired from Qwest Communications in 2005 after 35 years with the telephone company. His pride is evidenced in his collection of historic telephone related equipment, which has been donated in his name to the Telecommunications museums in Denver, Colorado and Seattle, Washington.
Guy and Nancy began traveling after the boys graduated from high school, road tripping from coast to coast, exploring and visiting friends and family across the country.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; their three sons, Guy IV (Karen) of Seattle, Washington, Mike (Sherri) of Greeley, Colorado, and David (Larry Washington) of Tucson, Arizona; six grandchildren, Roxane and Guy V of Seattle, Washington, Tristin and Tanner of Greeley, Colorado, and Nick and Lily of California; two sisters, Barbara (Carl) Hoffman of Canyon City, Colorado, and Rebecca (Bill) Matthews of Niceville, Florida; and sister-in-law, Betty Elder of Arvada, Colorado.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Richard Elder of Westminster, Colorado and Dallas Elder of Arvada, Colorado. His remains will be buried in the National Cemetery at Bourne, Massachusetts.
Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 17 at Adamson Life Celebration Home. Life Celebration was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Adamson Life Celebration Home with a reception that followed.
Memorial gifts may be made, in his name, to the ÒAlzheimerÕs AssociationÓ Greeley, Colorado Chapter, in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634.
AdamsonCares.com.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020