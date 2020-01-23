|
|
Helen (McPeak) Axtell was born on March 5, 1927, to Hugh and Laura (Young) McPeak. She grew up in the farming community of Anton, Colorado. She was the fourth of five children, all of whom have preceded her in death. Her siblings were brother, Harvey McPeak; and sisters, Leora Rauch, Geneva Galbreath and Evelyn Todd.
She graduated from Akron High School in 1944. After the end of World War II, on December 9, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Vernon Axtell. They settled in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their two sons and one daughter were born in Utah. While in Salt Lake City, she worked several years at the Deseret News. Shortly after they arrived in Salt Lake City, Helen accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior. Helen always strived to live a life pleasing to the Lord. She was always a devoted and loving wife and mother.
After living in Salt Lake City for 23 years, she and Vernon moved back to Colorado and settled in Broomfield, Colorado.
After returning to Colorado, Helen worked as a secretary to several scientists at NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) in Boulder, Colorado for over 20 years. Her years as a secretary formed her love of organization. After retiring, she and Vern enjoyed traveling to all 50 states, throughout Europe, and took several cruises.
She was a long-time member of Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Broomfield, and at one time, served as a deaconess there. She was an active member in her church and loved her church family. She was loved and admired by all who knew her. Neighbors loved her and their support was one of the reasons she was able to live independently in her beautiful home of 50 years until her last day.
Helen passed away due to a sudden stroke at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Colorado, on December 30, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon in 2013.
She is survived by her three children: son, Alan (wife Jean) of Copper Canyon, Texas; son, Vaughn (wife Joyce) of Anton, Colorado; and daughter, Laureen, of Westminster, Colorado; four grandchildren, Brian Axtell (wife Jamie Jo), Elizabeth Duncan (husband Cliff), Rebecca Burda (husband Joey), and Sara Cummins (husband Brian); and eight great-grandchildren, Clay Axtell, Corbin and Logan Duncan, Hope and Presley Burda, and Reid, Grant and JJ Cummins.
Memorial gifts can be made to Calvary Church, 12700 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield, Colorado, 80020.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020