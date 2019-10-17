|
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Helen Irene Fox, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, on October 10, 2019, at the Washington County Nursing Home while attended by her daughter, Bonnie, and niece, Linda. She was in her 95th year.
Born to Alvis and Ada (Martz) Elliott 14 miles south of Akron, Colorado on August 1, 1925, Helen was the fifth of seven children in the family. Four sisters and two brothers provided her with interesting learning experiences, tales of sibling antics and harrowing childhood capers, affection, and constant companionship.
Having grown up in the 20s and 30s in Washington County, Colorado, she witnessed incredible changes to her world due to the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression that drove the family from the country farm into town after the loss of their crops and livestock. Life was difficult, but following her parents' example, she learned to work hard, to trust the Lord, and to empathize with others who experienced challenges and loss. Her compassionate heart was as big as the sky.
She attended school at a one-room country school south of Akron. She and her four older siblings walked several miles to school, unless her brother, Richard, was allowed to hitch up the horse and wagon for the trek. She started fifth grade in Akron after the family moved into town.
One spring day she met Roy Dale Fox when he transported a group out to the buttes in the back of his truck. Weeks later while visiting her home, he was happy to discover she could play the piano and accompany him as he played melody on his mandolin. They married on September 5, 1943 and for the next 58 years, they continued to create beautiful music and happy, successful lives together.
Helen was the beloved mother of Roger and Bonnie, and proud grandmother of Paul, Matthew, Kristen, Angela, Mikel, Jeremy, Shawni, Shelly, Andrea, and Alisa. She was blessed with 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.
Helen was predeceased by her parents; her devoted husband, Roy, in 2001; her dear son, Roger, in 2005; brothers Richard and Robert; sisters Eldora, Lorena, Gladys, and Norma; and one granddaughter Cammie. What an awesome reunion it must have been the day of her Homecoming!
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Doug) Scroggs, of Princeton, IL; her daughter-in-law, Sherilyn Fox; of Amarillo, TX; her many grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Velma Darby and Zadine Elliott; nieces, and nephews.
She lived a full life as an energetic, devoted, and wonderful mother, homemaker, and dedicated worker in the Foursquare Church. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She loved her role as Grandma and could hold her grandchildren's attention for hours with her stories, songs, and activity. Her passion for children was also evident as she taught little ones in Sunday school for many years and lovingly assisted families in need of her tender touch.
She was the keeper of family histories as she narrated accounts of long gone relatives, family events, trucking and travel experiences, and amusing stories "from the mouths of babes". She was known for spontaneous, funny, and surprising stunts, a couple of which did not end so well.
Helen was a great cook, with homemade pancakes and syrup favorites of the grandchildren; she loved to bake and decorate cakes (her wedding cakes were masterpieces). Being a talented seamstress she could take pride in the beautiful clothes she made for herself and for Bonnie. She enjoyed working on and keeping an orderly, beautiful home that she and Roy built themselves, visiting over coffee with friends and relatives, working in the yard, and singing duets with Norma to the accompaniment of Roy's mandolin and Connie Dannar's guitar, with herself at the piano. One of her most gratifying accomplishments was learning to drive Roy's 18 wheeler in order to help him out on long hauls. Family reunions in the mountains were highlights and pure joy for her as family gathered from around the country. She had a vivacious personality and was an "agent of happiness", making friends everywhere she went.
Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children a love for the Lord and strong values that have served them well. Her legacy lives on through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an encourager who believed each of us should reach high and never give up on a dream. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
The family wishes to extend special gratitude to Helen's niece, Linda Dannar, for her exceptional care and support. Thank you, family and friends, for all your visits and love notes. Thank you, Rick, for generously helping to maintain her home when she was unable.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the Akron Foursquare Church, 901 E. 1st St., Akron, CO, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019