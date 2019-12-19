Home

Jake Labrador


2005 - 2019
Jake Labrador Obituary
Jake, the yellow Labrador, was our family member, hunting partner and friend to all of Akron. For over ten years, he could be seen in front of Colorado Community Bank on top of his pickup, enjoying the view.
At one time, Jake had approximately 105 pups in five states and two Canadian Provinces hunting in the field. He was a two time LHC Gun Dog Champion and a NAGD Amateur Flushing winner.
We still have Jake's son "Bob" at our house to carry on the blood line and tradition. He will be missed.
The Lambleys
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Dec. 19, 2019
