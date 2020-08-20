James Daniel Atwood was born on November 9, 1969 in Brush, Colorado to Daniel and Marie Atwood. He passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on August 9, 2020.

James was baptized, confirmed and married in the Trinity Lutheran Church at Akron, Colorado. He attended Akron schools, where he excelled in wrestling and football and began many lifelong friendships. He got his GED at Morgan Community College and surprised even himself by graduating head of his class.

The highlights of his life were his marriage to Elinora Kivisto on October 30, 2004; being a father to little Mike; and the births of his little blonde daughter and his four wonderful grandchildren. Other special times centered around family gatherings, hunting and fishing.

James may have been a little rough around the edges, but he had a loving soul, contagious laugh, warm smile, and could cry sentimental tears at the drop of a hat. If you were his family or friend, you knew he had your back.

James was preceded in death by his infant son, Robin; father, Daniel Atwood; grandparents, William "Guy" and Hazel Atwood; and Marvin and Bernice Green.

He is survived by his wife, Elie; daughter, Heather (Andrew); grandson, Dallas; son, Mike; granddaughters, Heylee, Hannah and Harmony; mother and step-father, Marie and Gary Gemaehlich; sisters, Annette (Rodney) and Angie; nephews, Brian (Merrin) and Braden (Amber); nieces, Brandi (Joe); Amber and Randa; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A funeral service was held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Akron Cemetery Gazebo. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.



