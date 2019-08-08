|
|
Janice Elaine Marick left us to join her Heavenly Family on July 22, 2019 in Garden City, Kansas.
Janice was born on October 23, 1951 in Sterling, Colorado to Walter G. and Lucile (McKie) Nitzel. From kindergarten through the 12th grade, Janice attended the Akron schools. She later attended Northeastern Junior College in Sterling.
Janice and Randel Marick were united in marriage on July 25, 1971 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. They had seven children: Edward of Weldona, Colorado; Matthew of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Joshua (Jessica) of Flower Mound, Texas; Aaron of Salina, Kansas; Janell of Salina, Kansas; Nathaniel of Weldona, Colorado; and Anna of Weldona, Colorado. There are seven grandchildren: Jacob, Lexie, Hadley and Cooper of Flower Mound, Texas; and Peyton, Ethan and Julien of Salina, Kansas.
After her husband passed away in September 1994, Janice was left to care for four children in grade school. Janice and the family received a lot of support from the community, for which she was always grateful.
Janice was an avid reader and enjoyed handiwork, such as crocheting, embroidery and sewing. She held various jobs and was a school bus driver for many years for the Wiggins School District and carried a rural mail route out of Weldona. Janice lived in Kansas for 10 years and while there, had a contract for a rural mail route and drove school bus for the Ingalls schools.
Janice is survived by her mother, Lucile Nitzel; her brother, William Nitzel; and her sister, Susan Nitzel, all of Fort Morgan; all of her children; and all of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randel, and her father, Walter.
Memorial services were held Saturday, August 3 at the Wiggins Community Church. Inurnment followed at the Akron Cemetery.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019