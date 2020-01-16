|
Jeanne Diane Andrews, 68, of Akron, Colorado, passed away on January 3, 2020 in Brush, Colorado. She was born to Karl and Elsie (Campbell) Kessinger on August 26, 1951 in Brush, Colorado. She grew up in Akron, Colorado and graduated high school in 1969.
She proudly served in the US Army from 1972-74. After her military service, she attended University of Northern Colorado and received her BachelorÕs Degree in Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse her whole career with much dedication. She finally retired from Sterling Regional Medical Center from the Emergency Department after 18 years.
Jeanne loved watching movies and reading books. She enjoyed her arts and crafts, water and oil painting. Her favorite years was the love of the country home and many animals she cared for.
Above all she adored her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Michele Rudel, Erik (Diana) Andrews and Kaci Andrews; four grandchildren; her mother; siblings, Bonnie Fisher, Gwen (Bill) Stivers and Trina (Justin) Kessinger.
She was preceded in death by her father; and brother, Calvin Kessinger.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020