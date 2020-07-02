Josephine Kumor Foy was born on her family farm near Grant in rural Perkins County, Nebraska, on September 14, 1922 and passed away on June 23, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. She was the fifth of seven children born to Joseph and Anna Kumor.



Josephine was raised on the family farm which consisted of wheat, swine and laying chickens. The 1,000 laying hens contributed, as selling eggs was a large part of the family income. They had a vast garden and 480 acres of farmland that her family farmed without the help of a tractor.



During labor intensive wheat harvests, her father hired 30 to 40 men. She, her mother, and other workers prepared some two-dozen home raised frying chickens per day for the harvest crew. She often talked about living off of the produce of garden, hogs and chickens during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl.



She started school in Grant, Nebraska. Later, her father enrolled her into St. Patrick's Catholic High School in Sidney, Nebraska, where she graduated in 1940. Tuition was thirty dollars a month as it was a boarding school. Her father said it was worth the cost because he didn't have to drive her to Grant every day. While at St. Patrick's, she met Philip Foy, from Glendo, Wyoming, who also attended St. Patrick's.



The breakout of World War II was trust upon American lives, including Josephine's. Along with farm chores, she was an active participant, for the next four years, in Soldier's Cantina in the rail yards of North Platte, Nebraska. Many trains carrying soldiers stopped over for short periods. Numerous voluntary women provided snacks, music and conversation to the thousands of soldiers passing through North Platte to multiple destinations. She claimed these acts of kindness and appreciation were the most amazing she had ever experienced.



On June 29, 1946, Josephine Kumor married her fellow classmate of St. Patrick's Catholic High School, Philip Ferguson Foy of Glendo, Wyoming. Philip had just returned as a WWII War Veteran from the European Theater. Philip and Josephine lived on the Foy Ranch, near Glendo and also near Grant, Nebraska for short periods of time before moving to a farm southwest of Otis, Colorado. To this marriage, seven children were born.



In 1961, Philip was killed in a farming accident. At 38 years of age and five surviving children, Josephine knew keeping the family farm would be a challenge. With the help of her father, many kind and generous neighbors and friends and considerate businesses, Josephine was able to keep the wheat, cattle and dairy farm going. Her main goal was to see all of her children get a college education. To do that, she expanded the dairy part of the farm, a lot of work, but successful.



She stayed on the farm until February, 2020. Josephine moved into the Washington County Nursing Home to receive therapy care following a short but significant illness. The Covid-19 pandemic complicated her leaving the facility.



Over the years, Josephine had many hobbies, including embroidery, crocheting, gardening, playing cards and ceramics. She crocheted each of her children an afghan and also a baby afghan for each of her grandchildren, when they were born. An example of one ceramic project, she cleaned and painted a nativity scene for each of her children.



Josephine was deeply committed to her family and her Catholic faith, praying the rosary daily. Josephine was a spirited lady, quick to form an opinion and lacked any reluctance to express it.



The Philip and Josephine Foy Family received the Northeastern Junior College Pride In Association Award in 2016. Josephine realized a personal goal by celebrating all five of her children successfully, completing their instruction at NJC, then each eventually graduating from a four-year university.



Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Philip; two brothers, Frank and Daniel; two sisters, Sr. Mary Casmier and Rose (Gerald) Krajewski; a toddler son, Timothy Daniel; an infant daughter, Sylvia Ann; and a grandson, Michael Foy.



She is survived by a brother, Leon Kumor (Charlotte); a sister, Victoria Kumor, both of Grant; two daughters, Alice Nye of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and Catherine Foy (John Mella) of Denver, Colorado; three sons, Thomas Foy (Laretta) of Phoenix, Arizona, David Foy (Julie) of Otis, Colorado, and Paul Foy (Mary Kay) of Ogallala, Nebraska. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Erick, Maria, Phillip, Tristan and Taylor Foy, Stephanie Natichioni, Michelle Murrietta, Allison Hessler and Caitlin Adams; and eight great-grandchildren.



A private Vigil was held Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Akron starting at 9:30 a.m., with the private Mass following right after. Interment followed at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the NJC Scholarship Fund or to the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.



The Vigil and Mass was broadcast on Facebook. Join St. Joseph Catholic Church – Akron on Facebook to watch.

