Joshua Ryan Reid, 39, of Springfield, Colorado passed away Tuesday

July 14, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center from complications following a

plane crash.

Josh was the first born of Tom and Jacquie (McCracken) Reid on

September 9, 1980 in Akron, Colorado. Later, he was joined by four

brothers, Justin, Jordan, Jared and Jon.

He grew up on a farm and ranch northeast of Akron. Being the oldest,

Josh grew up fast. He helped from a young age with all aspects of the

farm and ranch. He also helped with all of his brothers growing up,

which formed an unbreakable bond between all of them. One of Josh's

favorite jobs on the ranch was to help his mom gather the cows morning

and night.

Josh attended Akron Elementary School and graduated from Akron High

School in 1999. He always enjoyed sports. He played football and

wrestled. He was also involved in 4-H and FFA and enjoyed showing

cattle. While in high school, he worked at Spicknall's, where he

earned money to buy his first car, a Chevy Blazer. After graduating

from high school, he attended Northeastern Junior College for a short

time before he decided that school wasn't what he wanted to do.

Instead of school, he used his incredible work ethic and determined

spirit to establish himself as a businessman. He first drove truck for

Pioneer Distributing and then started working for Packard Trucking.

While working for Packard Trucking, he met Melissa, the love of his

life.

Josh and Melissa started dating in December of 2000 and were later

married on June 17, 2006. At the start of their marriage, they lived

in Denver and Josh worked for Castle Rock Construction, Tarco

Construction and West Valley Construction. They were blessed with

their first child, Dakota Lynn, on June 12, 2008. Soon after, they

moved to Springfield, Colorado and made their home. Josh worked for

the town of Springfield and helped numerous community members with

many odd jobs. Their second born, Joseph Logan, arrived on September

6, 2011. On September 1, 2015, Hannah Jo joined the family, and on

March 29, 2018, Chloe Grace made their family complete.

In 2014, Josh and Melissa started Reid Aviation and Aerial Spraying.

Josh always had a passion for flying and he worked very hard over the

years to ultimately own his own business. Along with growing a very

successful aerial spraying business, he also had a trucking business,

fertilizer spreading business, a chemical warehouse, and sold seed. He

always lived on the edge and pushed his limits. He always wanted to be

challenged and worked hard at everything he did.

But, above all, Josh was a man of faith, honesty, and dependability.

It was those qualities that made him a role model for his family and a

man people loved.

Josh is survived by his wife, Melissa Reid, and children, Dakota,

Joseph, Hannah and Chloe Reid; his parents, Tom and Jacquie Reid of

Akron, Colorado; brothers, Justin (Tianna) of Firestone, Colorado,

Jordan (Amy) of Merrill, Iowa, Jared (Megan) of Otis, Colorado, and

Jon (Heather) of Ault, Colorado; in-laws, Marvin and Linda Packard of

Springfield, Colorado; brothers-in-law, Galen (Theresa) Schaller of

Tampa Bay, Florida, Rodney (Mindy) Schaller of Springfield, Colorado,

and Bobby (Brigitte) Schaller of Springfield, Colorado;

sisters-in-law, Marlina Packard of Springfield, Colorado, Josie

Schaller of Florida; nieces and nephews, Maddox, Ridge, Carter, Bobby,

Laura, Gavin, Brooklynn, Jace, McKenzie, Brinley, Sawyer, and Abigail

Reid, Chandra Schaller, Brent Malik, Fernado Avitia, Cirstye Shaller,

Colby, Isaiah, Jaslene, Cutter and Darian; and numerous aunts, uncles,

and cousins.

He is preceeded in death by his grandparents, Fritz and Laura Reid and

Frank and Elsie McCracken; and brother-in-law, Clayton Schaller.

A memorial service was held Saturday July 18, 2020 at Reid Aviation

and Aerial Hangar at the Springfield Airport. Interment followed at

the Springfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Josh

Reid Memorial Fund at TBK Bank or People's Credit Union.

