Joshua Ryan Reid, 39, of Springfield, Colorado passed away Tuesday
July 14, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center from complications following a
plane crash.
Josh was the first born of Tom and Jacquie (McCracken) Reid on
September 9, 1980 in Akron, Colorado. Later, he was joined by four
brothers, Justin, Jordan, Jared and Jon.
He grew up on a farm and ranch northeast of Akron. Being the oldest,
Josh grew up fast. He helped from a young age with all aspects of the
farm and ranch. He also helped with all of his brothers growing up,
which formed an unbreakable bond between all of them. One of Josh's
favorite jobs on the ranch was to help his mom gather the cows morning
and night.
Josh attended Akron Elementary School and graduated from Akron High
School in 1999. He always enjoyed sports. He played football and
wrestled. He was also involved in 4-H and FFA and enjoyed showing
cattle. While in high school, he worked at Spicknall's, where he
earned money to buy his first car, a Chevy Blazer. After graduating
from high school, he attended Northeastern Junior College for a short
time before he decided that school wasn't what he wanted to do.
Instead of school, he used his incredible work ethic and determined
spirit to establish himself as a businessman. He first drove truck for
Pioneer Distributing and then started working for Packard Trucking.
While working for Packard Trucking, he met Melissa, the love of his
life.
Josh and Melissa started dating in December of 2000 and were later
married on June 17, 2006. At the start of their marriage, they lived
in Denver and Josh worked for Castle Rock Construction, Tarco
Construction and West Valley Construction. They were blessed with
their first child, Dakota Lynn, on June 12, 2008. Soon after, they
moved to Springfield, Colorado and made their home. Josh worked for
the town of Springfield and helped numerous community members with
many odd jobs. Their second born, Joseph Logan, arrived on September
6, 2011. On September 1, 2015, Hannah Jo joined the family, and on
March 29, 2018, Chloe Grace made their family complete.
In 2014, Josh and Melissa started Reid Aviation and Aerial Spraying.
Josh always had a passion for flying and he worked very hard over the
years to ultimately own his own business. Along with growing a very
successful aerial spraying business, he also had a trucking business,
fertilizer spreading business, a chemical warehouse, and sold seed. He
always lived on the edge and pushed his limits. He always wanted to be
challenged and worked hard at everything he did.
But, above all, Josh was a man of faith, honesty, and dependability.
It was those qualities that made him a role model for his family and a
man people loved.
Josh is survived by his wife, Melissa Reid, and children, Dakota,
Joseph, Hannah and Chloe Reid; his parents, Tom and Jacquie Reid of
Akron, Colorado; brothers, Justin (Tianna) of Firestone, Colorado,
Jordan (Amy) of Merrill, Iowa, Jared (Megan) of Otis, Colorado, and
Jon (Heather) of Ault, Colorado; in-laws, Marvin and Linda Packard of
Springfield, Colorado; brothers-in-law, Galen (Theresa) Schaller of
Tampa Bay, Florida, Rodney (Mindy) Schaller of Springfield, Colorado,
and Bobby (Brigitte) Schaller of Springfield, Colorado;
sisters-in-law, Marlina Packard of Springfield, Colorado, Josie
Schaller of Florida; nieces and nephews, Maddox, Ridge, Carter, Bobby,
Laura, Gavin, Brooklynn, Jace, McKenzie, Brinley, Sawyer, and Abigail
Reid, Chandra Schaller, Brent Malik, Fernado Avitia, Cirstye Shaller,
Colby, Isaiah, Jaslene, Cutter and Darian; and numerous aunts, uncles,
and cousins.
He is preceeded in death by his grandparents, Fritz and Laura Reid and
Frank and Elsie McCracken; and brother-in-law, Clayton Schaller.
A memorial service was held Saturday July 18, 2020 at Reid Aviation
and Aerial Hangar at the Springfield Airport. Interment followed at
the Springfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Josh
Reid Memorial Fund at TBK Bank or People's Credit Union.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Jul. 30, 2020.