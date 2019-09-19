|
|
Kenneth E. Hoffman, 70, of Greeley, Colorado' formerly born and
raised in Brighton, Colorado passed away on July 29, 2019 at Swedish
Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado.
Ken, or "Kenny" is what most everyone called him. Kenny worked for
the Denver Public Schools. He also worked on oil rigs, the power
plant in Pawnee, Colorado and had his own business.
Ken was a hard worker and a family man. Ken was married and had
three children, whom he raised in Akron. Ken enjoyed going camping
and fishing when he could. Ken enjoyed spending time with his
daughters in Nebraska and his son in Greeley. Ken also had
grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ken will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was proceeded
in death by his parents, Godfrey and Leona Hoffman, Paul Hoffman
and Sharon Hoffman..
He is survived by his three children; Stephanie Wheeler, Coleen
Harris and Kenneth Michael Hoffman and former wife Marilyn Crum. He
is also survived by his siblings, grandchildren and great
grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
To honor Kenneth, we will be having a "Celebration of Life" potluck
luncheon on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at
East Gate Clubhouse, 3060 East Bridge Street, Brighton, Colorado
80601.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019