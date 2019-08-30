|
|
Kenneth E. Hoffmann, 70, of Greeley, Colorado, formerly born and raised in Brighton, Colorado passed away on July 29, 2019 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado.
Ken, or "Kenny" is what most everyone called him. Kenny worked for the Denver Public Schools. He also worked on oil rigs, the power plant in Pawnee, Colorado and had his own business.
Ken was a hard worker and a family man. Ken was married and had three children, whom he raised in Akron. Ken enjoyed going camping and fishing when he could. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter in Nebraska and his son in Greeley. Ken also had grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ken will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Godfrey and Leonatta Hoffman, Paul Hoffman and Sharon Hoffman.
He is survived by his three children, Stephanie Wheeler, Coleen Harris and Kenneth Michael Hoffman; and former wife, Marilyn Crum. He is also survived by his siblings; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
To honor Kenneth, there will be a "Celebration of Life" potluck luncheon on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Gate Clubhouse, 3060 East Bridge Street, Brighton, Colorado 80601.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Aug. 30, 2019