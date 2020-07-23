Laura Bell Lohr, 80, of Buckhead passed away July 13, 2020 as a result of a car accident in Colorado.

Laura was born on September 26, 1939, in Buckhead, Georgia. She was one of five children, born to Dorothy Davis Bell and Turner Bell.

Laura was a graduate of Morgan County High School and Georgia Southern University, with a degree in Business Education. Her teaching career included Winder-Barrow High School, Arickaree School near Anton, Colorado, and Morgan County Primary.

On July 29, 1965 at Buckhead Baptist Church, Laura married George Arthur Lohr of Anton, Colorado and enjoyed fifty-four (54) happy years together. Laura and George began married life in Colorado where they purchased farmland and grew dryland wheat. In 1974, Laura and George and their two daughters moved to Buckhead, Georgia, and purchased a farm from Laura's parents. They raised beef cattle and broiler chickens. Laura and George returned to their Colorado farm every summer for thirty-three (33) consecutive years.

Laura was a longtime active member of Beacon Heights Baptist Church. In addition to farming with her husband, Laura enjoyed crocheting, quilting, gardening, and cooking. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Her love of children extended beyond her grandchildren and she touched many young lives through her work, church and community. She will be remembered for her loving and giving nature.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant son, Jason; and her brothers, Charles and Curtis Bell.

Laura is survived by her daughters, Pamela Lohr Hendrix of Watkinsville, Georgia, and Elizabeth Lohr Thomason (Brent) of Cope, Colorado; her four grandchildren, Godfrey Hendrix (University of Georgia, Purdue University), Wes Longshore (Colorado State University), Emma Longshore (University of Colorado), and G.W. Hendrix (University of Georgia); her two sisters, Barbara Bell Tyson and Miriam Bell Foster, both of Buckhead; sisters-in-law, Margaret Bell of Buckhead and Amy Bell of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.

In celebration of Laura's life, a memorial service will be held at a later date in the Fall. The family requests donations, in her memory, be made to Beacon Heights Baptist Church, 1051 Carmichael Road, Madison, GA 30650 or Cope Community Church, 45466 Main Street, Cope, CO 80812.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store