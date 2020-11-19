Letha Neoma Kitchin, 72, passed away on October, 20th, 2020. She is

survived by her husband, Tony Kitchin, her three children, Denise,

Kevin, and Tanya, as well as eight grandchildren and five great-

grandchildren and her five siblings. She is also mourned by many

relatives and lifelong friends. She is preceded in death by her

parents Jim and Neoma Knight, her granddaughter Brittney Kitchin, and

great-grandson Jameson Koger.

Lee, as she was known in this life was born on November 21st, 1947

in Brush, Colorado to Jim and Neoma Knight. She grew up on the family

farm near Woodrow, Colorado and made her home there. As a youth, she

was active in 4-H and participated in other typical school activities.

She graduated from Woodlin High School in 1965 and trained as a

Practical Nurse at Northeastern Junior College. She and Tony were

married on May 6th, 1967 in a small wedding at Iris and LeRoy Riley's

home south of Last Chance. She worked her entire career as a nurse in

Brush, Colorado, primarily at Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center. One of

the high points in her career was when she was honored with the

Nightingale Nursing Award.

Following retirement, Lee and Tony enjoyed traveling to Arizona in

the winter where she spent time in the sun, playing cards with family,

and dedicating countless hours to crafting. She was quite artistic

making thunder drums, and zipper art pottery. Each of her children,

grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were blessed with her

hand-crafted gifts, as were many of her siblings and friends.Thinking

ahead, she crocheted many afghans for babies yet to be born into her

family. During the summer months, Tony and Lee spent time on their

family farm in Woodrow, Colorado. Lee enjoyed spending time with her

family, gardening, canning vegetables, and making homemade jelly. Like

everything she did in life, she did it well.

In 2015, following an illness, Lee received a double lung

transplant while staying in Arizona. This transplant blessed her

family and friends with an additional five years of her sense of

humor, great cooking, and devoted love and care for others.

Because Lee built her life and family in Northeastern Colorado, a

memorial service is being planned for the spring of 2021 at the Abbot

Church near her family home. Lee will be missed by all who knew her.





