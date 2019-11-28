|
Lewanna Kim (Guy) Dannar was born April 22, 1957 to Melvin and Wilda (Ruhaak) Guy. She was the third of six kids. Lewanna came after Melissa and Rebecca. Following Lewanna was Janelle, Michelle and finally Noel. Lewanna attended Akron Elementary School and graduated from Akron High School in 1975.
Lewanna's first job was working at her father's Conoco gas station. She also worked for Hardamon Drug and Rexall Drug. She loved being a florist at Ruby's Floral. She then went into business with her sister, Janelle, cleaning houses where she met many, many lifetime friends. Lewanna also worked for Odells Super's, where she loved being able to talk to everyone on a daily basis, but most of all her favorite job title was Grandma.
Lewanna met Dennis Dannar when she was 14 and he was 16 years old and knew he was the one. After five years of dating, they were married on July 31, 1976. A honeymoon to the Canyon was planned but was rerouted to Colorado Springs due to the Big Thompson flood. They attended the Akron Foursquare Church, where Lewanna taught Sunday School for many years and became the Sunday School director.
On Christmas Day, during the blizzard of '82, they walked to the Akron hospital to welcome their daughter, Tiffany. Five years later, they welcomed a son, Darin, in June of 1987.
One of Lewanna's many passions was camping with her family. She loved crafting, sci-fi movies, taking walks with Dennis and going to yard sales. Attending Rockies games and her son-in-law, Andy's races were what filled her summers. Her absolute favorite thing was to support her grandkids at their activities.
Lewanna passed away in her home late Sunday evening on November 17th 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Dannar; daughter, Tiffany Rogers, son-in-law, Andy Rogers, and their children Aspen, Ivan, Riar and Rowen, all of Akron; and beloved son, Darin Dannar of Greeley, Colorado; sisters, Melissa Higinbotham (Brad) of Pittsburg, Kansas, Rebecca Wright of Greeley, Colorado, Janelle Jefferson (Rut) of Akron, Michelle Hallman-Dahm (Dan) of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and brother, Noel Guy (Cathy) of Akron; as well as many nieces, nephews, and many friends and family of the Akron Foursquare Church and town of Akron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Wilda Guy of Akron, and Connie and Norma Dannar of Akron.
A memorial service was held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Foursquare Church of Akron. Any donations can be made to Akron Foursquare Church children's ministries.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Nov. 28, 2019