|
|
Lloyd Richard Orth of Aurora, Colorado passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019, at the Denver Hospice Care Center at Lowry from renal failure.
He was born on October 22, 1938, in Anton, Colorado. Lloyd graduated high school in 1958 and served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961 in Fort Riley, Kansas. He moved to Colorado and worked for over 30 years as a grounds keeper at Fairmount Cemetery and retired in 2004.
In his younger years, Lloyd enjoyed camping in the mountains and driving his Ford Bronco. After he retired, he enjoyed taking his dog, Chico, for long walks in the park and visiting with friends.
He is survived by his siblings, Nellie Bradstreet, Earl Orth, Eddie Orth and Leroy Orth.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Mildred Orth; his sister, Ruth Cox; and his brother, David Orth. Lloyd will be greatly missed by his family and a wide circle of friends.
A memorial service will be held on February 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Akron United Methodist Church in Akron, Colorado.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Feb. 23, 2019