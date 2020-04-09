|
|
Marcille Swires, 88 of Sterling, Colorado went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Akron, Colorado. Marcille's family invites you to watch the live stream of the funeral at Chaney-Reager Facebook; which was held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 7. A public memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.
Marcille was born April 9, 1931 on a farm near Defiance, Iowa to Edwin and Ethel (Smith) Ahrenholtz. She was the oldest of five children. Marcille met Wilton Swires at the Omaha Bible Institute, where she received her Associates Degree in Bible Studies. Marcille married Wilton on June 1, 1951 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Marcille was a Pastor's wife, working along side Wilton in several start up churches for 50 years. Her heart was in teaching others about the Lord, leading them to their Savior.
She also worked as a healthcare provider with the elderly for 46 years. She loved to sew, especially making American Girl doll clothes for her granddaughters. She loved music and singing the old hymns in the church choir. She was well known for her Christmas candy, especially her divinity. She enjoyed the flowers her husband would pick for her daily. Wilton preceded her in death in 2018.
She is survived by her four children, Linda Harkness and husband Gene, Daniel Swires and wife Sue, Sharon Nance and husband Ken and Marcia Miller and husband Kurt; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Contributions may be made, in Marcille's name, to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 480 Logan Street, Sterling, CO 80751
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020