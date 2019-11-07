|
Mark Kevin Bondhus, 61, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, the same date as his birth.
Mark was born October 27, 1958 to Everett J. and Christina Bondhus. He was the eldest of their two children. Mark graduated from Akron High School in 1977. He was a member of the Akron High School Rams football team.
Mark was thought to be a jack of all trades. He spent many years as an automobile paint and collision repair specialist. He also worked with many of the local farmers and ranchers in the Akron area, performing various duties as required. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who asked.
Mark married Tracy Jo Duncan on May 25, 1979 in Akron. They welcomed their first son, Lars Alen on March 09, 1980. In 1987, Mark and his family moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he became a paint supervisor for Boeing. On June 14, 1989 they welcomed a daughter, Tasia Nichol. Mark continued to work in the Aviation industry for many years in Louisiana, Arizona and Texas, before returning to Akron.
Mark enjoyed going to car shows, riding his Harley and spending time with friends and family. Mark was not only a father, but a grandfather to five wonderful grandkids. Mackenzie Bondhus, Wade Brown, Wyatt Brown, Tegan Brown and Waylon Brown.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Everett J. Bondhus; and mother, Christina Diane Bondhus.
He is survived by his children, Lars Alen Bondhus, of Greeley, and Tasia Nichol Brown, of Akron; brother, Michael S. Bondhus (Pam) of Fort Collins, Colorado; aunt, Joan Bondhus, of Akron; cousins, Patty Adolf (Darrell) of Greeley Colorado, Cindy Hoyer (Kevin) of Akron, and John Bondhus (Gail) of Fort Collins, Colorado; as well as his grandchildren, many nephews and friends.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Bowin Funeral Home. Memorial donations, in Mark's name, may be made to Bowin Funeral Home in Akron, Colorado.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019