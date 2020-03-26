|
|
Marvin Don Fiechter passed from this life at the age of 87 years and 3 months, while in the Sandalwood Rehabilitation Center in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Marvin was residing in the Washington County Nursing Home for most of 2019, after being diagnosed with dementia. Then in February of 2020, he fell and broke his hip. He had surgery to repair the hip in the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado. After surgery, he was moved to the Sandalwood Rehabilitation Center, where he was nearer to most of his relatives for visiting and help.
Marvin and twin brother, Melvin, were born on December 11, 1932 to Frederick and Lena (Ehrman) Fiechter and raised on the family farm and tree/plant nursery, located approximately one mile northeast of Platner, Colorado. They were raised in a Christian home and were baptized in the Christian faith at the Platner Methodist Church on April 1, 1945 at the age of 13. Marvin read the scriptures and displayed his Christian life in his loving and caring manner throughout his adult life.
Marvin was the sixth child born to Frederick and Lena and he was the first born of the twins. He attended grade school in Platner and graduated from High School in Akron. He spent his whole life on the farm. He and his brother, Melvin, took over the farming from their parents and expanded the operation, until their death. They started farming during and after High School, including raising hogs, which they showed at the fairs, etc. and actively farmed for 68 years. They raised cattle and did dryland farming up until the fall wheat planting in 2018. The farming became the Fiechter Bros. business
Marvin and Melvin both enlisted for active duty from Akron and served in the U.S. Army from February 2, 1953 to February 1, 1955. They were released from active duty in 1955 and transferred to Army Reserve for six years and were discharged on February 1, 1961. They were stationed at Camp Carson in Colorado Springs, Colrado, with the exception of a twelve week Radio Operation course in Ft. Riley, Kansas. Marvin ended his service with a rank of Sergeant.
Marvin enjoyed bowling and did a lot of it during the '60's through the '80's. He was on several leagues during that time and was proud of his achievements. Some of which were placing first place for their team in an American League tournament in 1968-69. He bowled in the 33rd Annual Colo. State Men's Bowling Tournament in Northglenn, Colorado in 1983; and at one point became a member of the "Blazing Bowl 200 Game Club" with a score of 228.
Some of the times of enjoyment for Marvin and Melvin were when the extended family gathered at the farm throughout the years for holidays and family picnics. They loved playing Trivial Pursuit and cards with everyone and were hard to beat. Marvin would often play Santa Claus and deliver gifts to the front door ringing a string of cow bells and everyone always got a paper bag filled with candy and nuts.
Marvin was preceded in death by his twin brother, Melvin; his parents; brother, Ernest (Ruth Ison); sister, Elsie (Robert) Beatty; sister, Elma (Arnold) Jackson; twin siblings, Elmer and Elinor (Elinor died at 3 years). He was predeceased by his grandparents, who were Samuel and Verona Fiechter (Switzerland); and George Michael and Margaret Ehrman of Platner, Colo.
Left to mourn his death are his nephews, Ivan Lee and Frances Fiechter of Foxfield, Colorado; niece, Carole Ann and husband, Errol Salter, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; niece, Sharon and husband, Gale Schulze, of Norton, Kansas; niece, Donna and husband, Fred Steckman, of Westminster, Colorado; nephew, Terry and wife, Laura Jackson, of Centennial, Colorado; and niece, Judy Sasse of Littleton, Colorado; as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Marvin was buried on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Akron Cemetery. However, no services were held, due to the public gathering restrictions currently in place.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020