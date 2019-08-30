|
Melvin Dean Fiechter passed from this life at the age of 86 years and 8 months after a brief illness and stay in the Yuma County Nursing Home.
Melvin and twin brother, Marvin were born on Dec. 11, 1932 to Frederick and Lena (Ehrman) Fiechter on the family farm and tree/plant nursery, located approximately one mile northeast of Platner, Colorado.
Melvin was the seventh and final child born to Frederick and Lena. He attended grade school in Platner and graduated from High School in Akron. He was a member of the Platner Methodist Church. He spent his whole life on the farm, with he and his brother Marvin taking over the farming from their parents and expanding the operation until his death. This was Melvin's main joy in life. They started farming during and after High School including raising hogs, which they showed at the fairs, etc. Then they raised cattle and did dry land farming up until last winter.
They both served in the U.S. Army from February 2, 1953 to February 1, 1955 and were stationed at Camp Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Melvin ended up his service as an Artillery Sgt.
Some of the times of enjoyment for Melvin and Marvin were when the extended family gathered at the farm throughout the years for holidays and family picnics. They loved playing Trivial Pursuit and cards with everyone and were hard to beat.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernest (Ruth Ison); sister, Elsie (Robert) Beatty; sister, Elma (Arnold) Jackson; twin siblings, Elmer and Elinor (Elinor died at three years). He was predeceased by his grandparents, who were Samuel and Verona Fiechter (Switzerland); and George Michael and Margaret Ehrman of Platner, Colorado.
Left to mourn his death are his twin brother, Marvin of the Akron Nursing Home; nephew, Ivan Lee and Francis Fiechter of Foxfield, Colorado; niece, Carole Ann and husband Errol Salter of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; niece, Sharon and husband Gale Schulze of Norton, Kansas; niece, Donna and husband Fred Steckman of Westminster, Colorado; nephew, Terry and wife Laura Jackson of Centennial, Colorado; and niece, Judy Sasse of Lakewood, Colorado; as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Friday, August 23, 2019 at Bowin Funeral Home in Akron. Interment followed at the Akron Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Aug. 30, 2019