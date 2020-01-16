|
Merlin Gebauer, of Spearfish, South Dakota, died on December 24, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 2, 1942 to Bob and Goldie Gebauer. He was raised and attended school in Akron, graduating from Akron High School in 1960. Merlin attended Colorado Sate University in Fort Collins, Colorado, graduating with a doctorate degree in Animal Reproduction.
Merlin and his wife, Anita, owned and operated High Plains Genetics in Piedmont, South Dakota; retiring in 2010. Following retirement, the couple moved to AnitaÕs family farm in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Merlin is survived by his two sons, Bradley (Darla) Gebauer of Wichita Falls, Texas and Brett Gebauer of Irving, Texas; granddaughter, Megan Gebauer of Trondheim, Norway; and grandson, Jake Gebauer of Aurora, Colorado. He is also survived by a brother, Chester (Linda) Gebauer of Otis, Colorado; and sisters, Esther Mehring of Akron, Colorado and Doris (Craig) Weston of Mount Solon, Virginia.
Merlin was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Anita in 2016.
Published in Akron News-Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020